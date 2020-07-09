Surrender if you can’t stand the heat, Sejani tells PF

IF PF cannot stand the heat they must throw in the towel and surrender, says Ackson Sejani.

He charges that the opposition UPND would campaign in any part of Zambia and engage ruthlessly with any thug who “will take us on”.

“We are no longer a minority party who must be intimidated by a few empty tins making noise,” Sejani said. “What happened in Monze is the stuff politics is made of. If PF cannot stand this heat and the coming heat, then they must throw in the towel and surrender. We have had enough of this nonsense.”

The former local government minister in the Frederick Chiluba administration said the Monze episode was good.

“No stone was thrown, only a party symbol was flashed even after the most extreme of provocations, that of tearing down our billboards, chitenges and other regalia. UPND only flashed their symbol [at President Edgar Lungu’s entourage],” he said. “Contrast this with with stones that fly when HH [Hakainde Hichilema] is on radio in some parts of this country. Compare this to the scenes that forced HH to scale the roof of a radio station in Ndola to escape lynching by armed PF thugs. Compare this to the scenes that saw (NDC leader Chishimba) Kambwili almost being hounded out of a radio station in Kabwe. Recall the scenes when PF hooligans almost dropped our chopper in Chinsali.”

Sejani said, “in all these incidents and many others we never heard a voice of condemnation from PF leaders and their clergy”.

“What hypocrisy is this? We will campaign in any part of Zambia and engage ruthlessly with any thug who will take us on,” said Sejani.