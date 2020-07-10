If FIFA bans Zambia, govt should take blame

I have for long been commenting on politics and other things but not on football. This does not mean that I am not a soccer fan.

I like soccer, especially Zambian football. If for instance, Zesco United is playing against Nkana and at the same time English Premier League matches are being shown on Supper Sport, I would rather watch the Zambian match.

Further, if the Zambia national football team, whether the men or women’s team, I suspend whatever activities lined up for the day so that I can watch my national team. Soccer to some of us is the essence of watching TV, and Zambian soccer is the ultimate.

I am troubled to learn that the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) has written the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) indicating its intention to sanction Zambia within 10 days if it does not resolve all the disputes surrounding the upcoming FAZ Annual General Meeting (AGM). FIFA chief member officer, Veron Mosengo-Omba in his letter dated 30th June 2020 made it crystal clear that the country would be banned if all the wrangles were not resolved within 10 days.

Zambian football has been dogged with wrangles since Andrew Kamanga defeated Kalusha Bwalya in March 2016. FIFA has cautioned Zambia for more than four times now. I think FIFA is running out of patience and the country this time is likely to be banned if wrangles are not resolved as guided.

The current bickering is due to the introduction of ethical clearance or integrity checks by FIFA through the FAZ ethics committee before one could be allowed to contest any position in the association.

The FAZ ethics committee has declared Kalusha Bwalya ineligible because of him having received USD80,000.00 in December 2009 and April 2011 from Qatari businessman Mohammad Bin Hammam, which FIFA in 2017 deemed improper payments. Consequently, FIFA punished Kalusha for that. And Kalusha’s supporters thought that his failing the integrity test was illegal and irregularly done. They thought that it was a scheme by the Andrew Kamanga-led FAZ executive to stop Kalusha from challenging the incumbent for the presidency. In this case, several court cases were started in the courts by Kalusha’s allies who include Damiano Mutale and Patson Lusaka.

According to FIFA statutes, in particular articles 59 and 63, football related matters should not be tried in any local court, unless the FIFA Court of Arbitration for Sport in Zurich, Switzerland. Kalusha and his team went that route but failed to pay the money needed for the case to be heard. To Kalusha’s team, the only solution remaining was the local courts, a move which they fully know contravenes FIFA and FAZ statutes. The fact that many cases remain in our courts, FIFA is infuriated.

As indicated above, the world soccer governing body has warned Zambia before over wrangles and political interference but this time the threat looks strong, unless something is done before the end of the ultimatum. FIFA descends heavily with a big hammer on countries whose governments and courts intervene in football. In this regard, several countries have been on the receiving end of FIFA. These include Cameroon which in June 2013 was banned because of government interference. Further, FIFA in 2014 banned Nigeria from international football. Sierra Leone and Ghana in 2018 were also banned from all world football activities because of third party interference in the sport.

What are the implications of FIFA banning Zambia? Many Zambians may not know the consequences of such a ban by FIFA. When FIFA bans Zambia, it will imply that our national teams (senior and youth or men and women) will not be allowed to take part in any football activities in Africa and the world at large. Further, our local football clubs will not be allowed to take part in continental competitions. Furthermore, there will be reduced investment in football, as clubs such as Zesco United that earn good money from international competitions such as CAF Champions League and the Confederations Cup will not be allowed to participate in such competitions, hence losing out on the revenues that come with participation.

During the ban, there will be no selling and buying of players among clubs in Zambia. This will have a negative impact on many clubs that have been thriving on selling of players. The ban, if effected, will also greatly affect the FIFA ranking of Zambia because the country will not be allowed to play competitive matches needed for rankings. More importantly, the ban will affect young Zambian talented players as there will be no international avenues for them to showcase their talent.

I have taken time to reflect on the root cause of these wrangles at FAZ. In my view, the buck ends at both Mr Kamanaga and Mr Bwalya. The two seem not to put their small interests above national interest. It is all about the money which is in football. There is free money coming from FIFA and other football related activities. For instance, in 2015, all FIFA’s 209 member countries were paid a one-off fee of $1.3 million. This year, FIFA by April was set to release US$ 500,000 to each member association in form of COVID-19 relief funds. There is a lot of money in football which Mr Kamanga cannot leave for Kalusha. In this regard, Kamanga and his team are using the integrity checks to bar their competitors. FAZ has included article 60 in its constitution to provide for integrity checks in line with FIFA statutes. This has been seen by Kalusha’s team as Kamanga’s ploy to bar Kalusha from standing for FAZ President. After testing free money, Kalusha and his team are determined to bounce back at FAZ; they want to have a third bite at the cherry. It is shameful for both Kamanga and Kalusha and their supporters to fail to put the interest of the country and game above their personal interests.

I have also observed that football in Zambia is highly politicised; there is political interference. The Patriotic Front (PF) government has always been working with Kalusha. Many Zambians would remember that in the 2016 general election, Kalusha actively campaigned for PF and moved with them around the country. He shared the stage with President Lungu during campaigns. In this regard, the PF government through the minister of sport, Mr Emmanual Mulenga, whishes Kalusha to stand even if he has failed the so-called integrity checks.

It is my considered view that the PF government does not want to work with Mr Kamanga. This explains why government has not signed the contract for the national team coach Milutin Sredojević who was given that job by FAZ in January this year. Almost seven months in the job, Mr Micho has not been given a contract by the PF government. Realising that government is interfering in football, Kamanga and his team are quick to push the FIFA button; quick to write to FIFA for protection, forgetting that the country risks being banned from all international football related activities.

As I conclude, I wish to urge the PF government to depoliticise football because this is the only thing which brings Zambians together. I wish also to urge Kalusha and Kamanga to put the country’s interest above their personal interests; they should not jeopardise the game of football in the country because of their selfishness. FIFA has been very patient with Zambia but if the wrangles are not resolved, the country will be banned and the blame will be put squarely on selfishness and politics among football administrators and government.

The author is a lecturer at the University of Zambia, department of Library and Information Science. Send comment to: tuesdaybwalya1@gmail.com