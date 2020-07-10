Let the law apply fairly to all, urges Chikoya

FATHER Emmanuel Chikoya says the honourable for one facing criminal allegations is to take leave of absence if a resignation is too much for them.

The Council of Churches in Zambia general secretary says since the Church ministers to victims of bad governance, it should and can never be absent in decision-making.

Asked the Church’s view on the failure by minister of health Chitalu Chilufya to step down and pave way for investigations on corruption allegations, Fr Chikoya said the law should be applied fairly.

He was speaking on Muvi TV’s Assignment programme on Sunday.

“We (the Church) align ourselves to justice and fair play. If others are fired, if others are swiftly arrested, let the law apply fairly to all because if you have a selective treatment of people under the same Constitution you will create loss of confidence in the justice system. The position of the Church is to align itself to the poor, the downtrodden and to speak for the common good of all,” he said. “So if allegations are made, the honourable thing to do is to take leave of absence if a resignation is too much. Allow yourself to be investigated and when you are exonerated, come back and serve effectively.”

Asked if the Church should be involved in decision-making, Fr Chikoya said the Church should not be absent in any sphere of the society.

“When you have, for example, the respect of human rights, constitutionalism and rule of law, things will thrive even for the Church. When you have functional democracy, things will thrive but when these things are not there, there will be groaning and mourning and the Church will provide pastoral care when human rights are violated. The Church ministers to victims of bad governance. So the Church should and can never be absent,” he said. “Those that want the Church to step aside, I’m sorry to disappoint you. The Church is going nowhere because what you are dealing with are human lives. Anything that you do will improve or impact negatively on human life and the Church will always say ‘let my people go’ when there is oppression.”

Fr Chikoya further explained that the Church has a kingship role to provide leadership and guidance where problems seem to emerge.

“As the Church we are not answerable to anyone. We are answerable to God. There comes a time when we say, ‘I’m sorry, this we cannot accept’ and people condemn ‘why did you not abide by that directive’. Our role is not just to pray for those in government,” he said. “We have a role to play for any authority so that the affairs of our community are well managed. A leader mandated by God must be God’s instrument doing His will.”

Asked about the CCZ’s position on Constitution (Amendment) Bill No.10 of 2019, Fr Chikoya described the bill as a defective baby and a poisoned chalice.

“It was a rushed process. The devil is in the details and we cannot give a blank cheque. We cannot trust our members of parliament because we tend to vote on partisan lines. We need to withdraw it and clean it up so that whatever document is presented before Parliament will be the actual bill and let’s no link it to 2021,” Fr Chikoya said. “One of our greatest problems is failure to utilise existing laws and implement them in a free, fair and transparent manner in such a way that everyone will be equal before the law. The problem is enforcement, selective application. Bill 10 is meant to favour those that are championing it. It will take democracy backwards.”

Fr Chikoya added that opposition members of parliament have the right to walk out of the House when Bill 10 is tabled for debate, saying it was a very legitimate process to express oneself, as long as they have not broken the law.