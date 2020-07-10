Let’s heighten our COVID-19 vigilance – UN

UNITED Nations resident coordinator in Zambia Dr Coumba Mar Gadio says the UN in Zambia will strongly advocate for both leveraging digital solutions in the COVID-19 fight as well as their mainstreaming in any national recovery or development plans post the pandemic.

Meanwhile, national development planning minister Alexander Chiteme says the usage of digital platforms is in line with the Seventh National Development Plan on improved service delivery.

The two spoke during the handover of 60 laptops and other information and communication technology (ICT) materials by the United Nations (UN) to the government of Zambia in Lusaka yesterday.

The handover marked the launch of the pilot phase of the digital service project – UN support to the government’s COVID-19 multi-sectoral contingency plan.

Dr Gadio said the COVID-19 pandemic had demonstrated the benefits of digital-led public services, which played a key enabler role in the response.

“As part of its support to the government, the UN in Zambia will strongly advocate for both leveraging digital solutions in the fight as well as their mainstreaming in any national recovery or development plans post COVID,” she said.

“This is the reason of my presence here today, to support this government initiative supported by the UN, through UNDP, that aims at establishing the digital initiatives in response to COVID-19.”

She hopes that the initiative would help provision of vital government services to Zambians, “in particular, to the most vulnerable people and the most in need.”

Dr Gadio also acknowledged the Zambian government’s leadership and commitment to responding to the COVID 19 pandemic and the availability of the UN to support, whenever required.

She also stressed that COVID-19 was real.

“COVID-19 is here. We know through our work in communities that citizens are generally becoming less cautious and not fully adhering to prevention measures,” noted Dr Gadio.

“I ask that we heighten our vigilance as we have many examples across the world of how confirmed cases can rise quickly and overwhelm the system and undermine our collective good work. This is not time to relax but time to increase our adherence to the guidelines that have been given by the Ministry of Health.”

On his part, Chiteme said the donated laptops would enhance the government’s communication with its stakeholders and clients.

According to Chiteme, the Smart Zambia Institute would receive eight laptops, Ministry of Works and Supply would get six, six would go to Cabinet Office, his ministry would have 14, the Ministry of Health would receive eight and the Ministry of Local Government would have six.

Other recipients would be the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) with six laptops each.

Meanwhile, MTN Zambia acting general manager – enterprise, business unit Mildred Bwalya Chica, on behalf of the company chief executive officer Bart Hofker presented connecting devices to Chiteme’s ministry.

MTN Zambia was chosen by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as a partner to facilitate and ensure that government institutions continue to deliver services, “even in these times of COVID-19.”

MTN Zambia would provide the first 5 GB bundle to go on the Mifi for staff members to use as they settle into working from remote locations.