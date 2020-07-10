Lusaka youths to protest over NRC issuance

A LUSAKA youth has notified the police on the intention to protest against alleged selective issuance of national registration cards.

In an interview after delivering a notification letter at Lusaka Central Police, Chungu Kachenga said the alleged issuance of the NRCs had potential to divide the country as Zambia prepares for the 2021 presidential and general elections.

He said the registration exercise should be allowed in all 10 provinces of Zambia.

In the notification letter addressed to Lusaka Province police commissioner Nelson Phiri, Kachenga said he was ready to petition the National Registration Office.

“Ref: Notification of a peaceful protest. Dear sir/madam, we write to your good Office to notify you of our intention to hold a peaceful protest that will be characterised by presenting a petition at National Registration Office at Kabendekela House in Kamwala on the 16th of July 2020 due to the selective issuance of NRCs,” Kachenga’s letter reads in part.

He said due to the COVID-19 health guidelines, he was in a team of 10 youths that would present their displeasure to the NRC’s office.

“We have maintained a number of 10 youths that will mask up, sanitize and observe social distancing as we carry out this activity, kindly also note that we are Lusaka residents. The proposed march will take 45 minutes from Levy Mall. Being good citizens of this country is what prompted us to [write] you also being aware of public order Act (POA),” stated Kachenga.