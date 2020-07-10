Monze incident same as Mongu treason issue – Dora

CHIEF government spokesperson Dora Siliya says the raising of the UPND symbol at President Edgar Lungu’s motorcade in Monze on Saturday is the same as the Mongu issue.

Meanwhile, Siliya, the information minister, says Zambians should not assume that there is not enough collective wisdom in the government to counsel Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo and others who veer off.

For not paving way for President Lungu’s motorcade on the Mongu-Limulunga road in March 2017, UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and five others were charged with treason.

Following the Monze incident over the weekend, government and PF officials, and pseudo non-governmental, Church and ‘independent’ voices have been lined up on State-controlled media to condemn the act, and to demand an apology from Hichilema.

Certain areas have since been declared a no-go for Hichilema.

On Wednesday night, Siliya featured on a special edition of COSTA programme on Diamond TV.

The programme host, Costa Mwansa, asked Siliya if flashing the UPND symbol at the presidential motorcade amounted to breaching the law.

“Look, we must be very clear. This is the same case as in Mongu. Don’t dare government! You see, government has to try and keep the peace. Don’t dare government. Media, politicians, we don’t live in a vacuum. We live in a real society with real culture, real politics, real values, real everything,” Siliya responded. “So, let us not dare. You see, it was the same issue in Mongu where somebody says ‘oh! He is just the President; even me I have got a GX I can…’ Don’t dare because the police are there to protect the State and the President represents the State.”

She added that: “anything is possible when you are going to try and incite.”

“The President is representing the State. The police are there; if somebody gets shot, the story will be different. Sometimes we should be logical and take away this sense of it’s always us against them. The President did not elect himself,” Siliya said.

Pressed for a clear-cut response on whether or not those people in Monze broke any law, Siliya answered that: “they incited violence in a manner that the police should have reacted and then we’ll be talking about a different story today.”

“I can tell you how many citizens have phoned since then that they were abused, they were beaten and so on, and told that ‘you can’t come to Southern Province’,” she claimed. “Is that the way we are going to live in our country?”

Siliya also noted that the government was not forcing Hichilema to apologise.

“[But] we are just putting on record the difference in leadership style. President Lungu has never been scared to say to the PF ‘this is not right’,” she said. “What we just expect from a worth opposition is to be able to provide a leadership that the Zambians can admire, by being able to say ‘by demeaning the presidency, you are demeaning an office I would like to go to. So, please my people don’t do that, otherwise you’ll be demeaning me too when I get there’.”

Siliya further claimed that the PF government, and particularly President Lungu, was “absolutely” not averse to criticism, “as long as it is palatable and makes sense.”

“When PF cadres went to attack a radio [station] in Northern Province [Muchinga Province]…we had a right not to say anything. We have seen now with parties where there is no proper leadership like the UPND where they have not been able to differentiate leadership from just bad manners. When HH (Hakainde Hichilema) was attacked in Muchinga Province, the President himself put [it] on record that he is not going to tolerate indiscipline. Yes, he (President Lungu) might not be able to control cadres all the time. But his voice is consistent,” Siliya said.

She also noted that, “we can spend the whole day talking about ‘oh! In Zambia, [there is] no press freedom.”

“[But] I do not believe that any observer will agree with you because Zambia is one of the countries where freedom of expression and press freedom has in fact almost been abused by many people…” Siliya said. “If children are being bullied on the Internet or it’s with human trafficking, government must be concerned [with] ‘how will you police the Internet so that children are not trafficked’.”

Meanwhile, Siliya pointed out that Zambians should not assume that those who go against rules in the government are not given guidance.

“Do not assume that there is not enough collective wisdom in government to counsel Mr [Bowman] Lusambo. But at the same time that there is not enough collective wisdom to counsel others that ‘please, even media houses…’ While Mr Lusambo said this, do not believe that he has not been counselled. But at the same time it does not mean that a media house now can say because Honourable Lusambo said this, then we can also say this,” said Siliya. “Being counselled is a good thing and so, do not believe that within government there is not enough collective wisdom to counsel anybody who probably steps out of the line, including the President himself being able to counsel all of us.”