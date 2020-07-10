Powerful Chilufya causes mayhem, delays his plea

CHAOS caused by scores of PF cadres at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court yesterday prevented a case in which health minister Chitalu Chilufya is facing corruption-related charges from taking off.

The chanting cadres led by Lusaka Province PF secretary Kennedy Kamba had come to show solidarity to Dr Chilufya.

Dr Chilufya 47, of House No.4 Robert Kennedy Close, off Brentwood avenue in Lusaka is facing four counts of possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71(1) of the forfeiture of proceeds of crime Act No.19 of 2010.

Dr Chilufya could not take plea as cadres disrupted the court proceedings.

Before Anti-Corruption Commission prosecutor Clifford Moonga could present the charge sheet to chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale and Dr Chilufya’s lawyers Jonas Zimba and Tutwa Ngulube, a horde of PF cadres engaged in a push and pull with law enforcing officers and overpowered more than four police officers who barricaded the entry to the court room and forced their way in, in a bid to offer solidarity to Dr Chilufya.

The cadres filled up the court room without considering public health measures of social distancing and guidelines set by the Judiciary when determining court cases amidst the COVID-19. This prompted magistrate Mwale to dispense with the proceedings.

Magistrate Mwale asked Moonga, Zimba and Ngulube to meet him in Chambers as he could not proceed to explain the corruption-related charges to Dr Chilufya owing to disarray that characterised the court room.

Whilst in Chambers, magistrate Mwale told the parties that he could not proceed with the matter due to clutter in the court room and adjourned the case to July 16 for possible plea.

Dr Chilufya, who was in the company of his wife Dr Mutinta Mudenda and Muchinga Province minister Malozo Sichone, was ushered out of the court room by Ngulube.

Other party members who went to offer solidarity to Dr Chilufya include among others, Joseph Tamba and Cliff Bwalya. Three chiefs of Luapula namely Kalasa Mukoso, Lukangaba and Mabenge also went to offer solidarity to the accused.

The Minister of Health was seen leaving the court premises in Ngulube’s vehicle, while his driver followed behind to elude pressure from the cadres.

Earlier, police presence had become invisible at court premises as the PF cadres had taken over the show and performed the duties of security guards thereby deciding who should access the premises.

According to particulars of offences, in count one, Dr Chilufya on a date unknown but between 1st December 2016 and 13st December 2017 at Lusaka in the Lusaka district of the Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia did possess US $200,000 which was used to purchase 6,000 shares in Samfya Marines and Tourism Services Limited from Den Daas Investment Zambia Limited, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

In count two, “Possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime contrary to section 71(1) of the forfeiture of proceeds of crime Act No.19 of 2010 of the laws of Zambia” – Dr Chilufya on a date unknown but between 1st January 2017 and 31st December 2017 at Lusaka in the Lusaka district of the Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia did possess K270,000 cash which was used to purchase 2,000 shares in Samfya Marines and Tourism Services Limited from Leo Jonas Ngosa Investment Limited, property reasonably suspected being proceeds of crime.

In the third count, Dr Chilufya on a date unknown but between 1st January 2018 and 30th December 2019 at Lusaka in the Lusaka district of the Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia did possess K3,000,000 which was used to purchase Lot No.365/366 also known as Spark Guest House situated in Mansa district of Luapula Province, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

In count four, Dr Chilufya on a date unknown but between 1st January 2017 and 31st December, 2017 at Lusaka in the Lusaka district of the Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia did possess US $52,000 which was used to purchase a passenger boat also known as Transport 32 from Smart Own FZE of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.