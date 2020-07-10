There’re numerous ways in which the integrity of elections can be affected

Sean Tembo says the opposition should focus its energy and resources on designing and implementing a fool-proof vote monitoring and tabulation system which would protect their votes in 2021.
Sean says the key to defeating Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front lies in protecting their votes as opposition.
The 2016 election disputes call for more improved measures to protect the integrity of the vote.
The Patriotic Front’s desire to remain in power at any cost is recipe for electoral fraud.
There’s urgent need to improve the security of our election infrastructure. In doing so, there’s need for a vision of voting that is more secure, accessible, reliable, and verifiable.
The opposition is particularly concerned about the possibility of the Patriotic Front rigging the 2021 election to keep itself in power. They believe that the Patriotic Front is already trying to manipulate the constitution review process to keep itself in power. And this is undercutting the public’s confidence in the next year’s election. However, the Electoral Commission of Zambia and the Constitutional Court, haven’t required any help in destroying the public’s faith in the election process.
In our efforts to protect our elections, it’s important to pay a lot of attention to issues relating to when we vote, who votes, where and how they vote and who counts the votes. The date of the elections is set by law as the second Thursday of August – which will be August 12, 2021.
Perhaps of most importance is who and how the votes are counted, transmitted and totaled.
Is it any surprise the public does not have confidence in our elections?
There are numerous ways in which the integrity of elections can be affected. Election results may be improperly tallied or reported. Inaccuracies may be introduced by human error or because of a lack of proper oversight. Vote counts can be affected if fraudulent voting, e.g., multiple voting, illegal voting, etc., occurs. Election tallies and reporting may also be affected by malicious actors.
Malicious actors can affect vote counts by introducing inaccuracies in the recording, maintenance, and tallying of votes; and/or
altering or destroying evidence necessary to audit and verify the correct reporting of election results.
There are many ways to prevent the casting of votes. Voters can be physically barred or otherwise deterred (e.g., by intimidation) from accessing polling sites. Information on voting locations, voting times, and voting processes may be manipulated to mislead potential voters. Disruptions in telephone networks or internet service may adversely affect remote voters. Voter registration may be manipulated to disenfranchise voters.
Tallies may be inaccurately reported because of carelessness or malicious activity.
After the primary reporting of results, evidence that enables verification of the reported results may be altered or destroyed. This evidence could include original artifacts (e.g., cast ballots) or supplemental data provided to enable external auditing and verification – G12s.
Sean Tembo says the opposition should focus its energy and resources on designing and implementing a fool-proof vote monitoring and tabulation system which would protect their votes in 2021.
Sean says the key to defeating Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front lies in protecting their votes as opposition.
The 2016 election disputes call for more improved measures to protect the integrity of the vote.
The Patriotic Front’s desire to remain in power at any cost is recipe for electoral fraud.
There’s urgent need to improve the security of our election infrastructure. In doing so, there’s need for a vision of voting that is more secure, accessible, reliable, and verifiable.
The opposition is particularly concerned about the possibility of the Patriotic Front rigging the 2021 election to keep itself in power. They believe that the Patriotic Front is already trying to manipulate the constitution review process to keep itself in power. And this is undercutting the public’s confidence in the next year’s election. However, the Electoral Commission of Zambia and the Constitutional Court, haven’t required any help in destroying the public’s faith in the election process.
In our efforts to protect our elections, it’s important to pay a lot of attention to issues relating to when we vote, who votes, where and how they vote and who counts the votes. The date of the elections is set by law as the second Thursday of August – which will be August 12, 2021.
Perhaps of most importance is who and how the votes are counted, transmitted and totaled.
Is it any surprise the public does not have confidence in our elections?
There are numerous ways in which the integrity of elections can be affected. Election results may be improperly tallied or reported. Inaccuracies may be introduced by human error or because of a lack of proper oversight. Vote counts can be affected if fraudulent voting, e.g., multiple voting, illegal voting, etc., occurs. Election tallies and reporting may also be affected by malicious actors.
Malicious actors can affect vote counts by introducing inaccuracies in the recording, maintenance, and tallying of votes; and/or
altering or destroying evidence necessary to audit and verify the correct reporting of election results.
There are many ways to prevent the casting of votes. Voters can be physically barred or otherwise deterred (e.g., by intimidation) from accessing polling sites. Information on voting locations, voting times, and voting processes may be manipulated to mislead potential voters. Disruptions in telephone networks or internet service may adversely affect remote voters. Voter registration may be manipulated to disenfranchise voters.
Tallies may be inaccurately reported because of carelessness or malicious activity.
After the primary reporting of results, evidence that enables verification of the reported results may be altered or destroyed. This evidence could include original artifacts (e.g., cast ballots) or supplemental data provided to enable external auditing and verification – G12s.