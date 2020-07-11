‘Disgruntled’ Ndola youths give Tukuta solidarity

HUNDREDS of ‘disgruntled’ youths on Friday thronged the Ndola Magistrates’ Court to give solidarity to photographer Chellah Tukuta.

In this matter, Tukuta, 34 appeared for mention before Ndola magistrate Misozi Banda.

He is charged with three counts at the magistrate count, but the fourth count awaits the Director of Public Prosecution’s consent for trial.

In count one, Tukuta is charged with publishing defamatory matter concerning Khalif Abudulah.

It is alleged that on May 26, Tukuta did publish defamatory matter concerning Khalif on Facebook in which he said “Khalif your time to leave Zambia has come you chi criminal”.

In count two he is charged with publishing defamatory matter concerning Khalif.

It is alleged that on June 9, Tukuta did publish defamatory matter concerning Khalif in form of a Facebook post in which he said “Khalif and Langiwe Lungu, director at ERB, stop arm-twisting the government over fuel, you are the reason fuel is still expensive when it is supposed to be cheap. “Thieves”.

In count three, he is charged with threatening violence.

It is alleged that on 12 June, Tukuta threatened violence to the property of Khalif Motors Zambia Limited in which he said “Khalif if you don’t leave Zambia we shall burn your trucks”.

In count four, Tukuta is charged with expressing or showing hatred for person because of place of origin.

It is alleged that on 26 May this year, Tukuta published a writing on his Facebook page expressing or showing hatred, ridicule, conptempt for Khalif because of his place of origin.

When the matter came up for plea last month, Tukuta pleaded not guilty to the three counts.

He was granted a K5,000 bail in his own cognizance with two working Ndola-based sureties in the like sum.

Magistrate Banda has adjourned the matter to July 10 for mention and the 15th for trial.

When he appeared for mention yesterday, hundreds of youths thronged the Magistrates’ Court in solidarity with Tukuta.

At around 10:00 hours, Tukuta came out of court and immediately the youths mobbed him.

The peaceful youths later dispersed and promised to grow in numbers on July 15.