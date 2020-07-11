Sinda MMD official regrets campaigning, supporting PF

SINDA MMD chairperson George Mwanza says he regrets campaigning and supporting the PF government in 2016.

He notes that President Lungu has “attracted shame on his leadership by circulating fake news over road developments from Nigeria, claiming they are local roads, which his government was constructing”.

In an interview, Mwanza said people have lost faith in the PF government to the extent of not wanting to cast a vote in 2021 because of the failed leadership under President Edgar Lungu and his Cabinet.

Mwanza said he knew a lot of people and friends who supported the PF government in 2016 but “now they don’t even want to hear the PF name”.

“People have lost faith in this leadership. Even those who were government supporters are no longer government supporters. Instead of saying they are going to vote for opposition, they are saying they will not vote at all because they are disappointed. I was one of those who campaigned, who supported this government but I regret and those others that supported this government are regretting. This is a sign that people are disappointed,” he said.

Mwanza said the way things are in Zambia show as if the nation had no leaders.

He wondered how a minister could incite war and the President is watching.

“Leadership has collapsed to a point that we don’t have leaders. We have Cabinet ministers going on air declaring war against citizens and the President is watching! People carry offensive weapons wanting to kill each other and the President is watching!” Mwanza said.

He said things have reached a shameful moment and people were asking themselves if the nation had leaders.

Mwanza added that President Lungu had also attracted shame on his leadership by circulating fake news over road developments from Nigeria, claiming they are local roads, which his government was constructing.

He recalled that President Lungu was always talking against fake news but today he was in the forefront purveying fake news.

“He gets pictures of another country and claims it’s his road works! Shameful deception! From there they want us to believe them!” Mwanza wondered.

Asked about the Monze incident where residents booed President Lungu, Mwanza said booing was not a crime as it was a simple protest against the current leadership.

“If people are deceived, they just told him we want this way! That’s not an insult. In Monze, HH was not there, UPND leadership was not there but people decided to show the President that they were not happy with his leadership,” Mwanza said.

He also said the police and PF cadres made the residents react in that way because they pulled down opposition flags and billboards.

“And people just decided to let them know that the person we want is this one, you aaaah you are not fit to be our leader as simple as that,” Mwanza said.

He recalled that during the MMD government, vice-president George Kunda had his motorcade blocked by opposition PF on the Copperbelt forcing him to divert.

“During MMD government, our vice-president George Kunda was attacked by PF cadres and his motorcade was blocked and that time Michael Sata was there but when you see the Monze issue, HH was not there, UPND leadership was not there but people decided to show leadership, the way they have opted to go for,” he added.

Mwanza, who contested as a district council chairperson in 2016, has urged people never to shun voting because the leadership they were disappointed with would bounce back in power and problems will continue.

He said the best way is to decide on which leadership they feel could address their problems better.

“Not voting is making things worse because the same leadership you are against, the same leadership you are up in arms with, will bounce back into power using different methods…” Mwanza warned.

Over Bill 10, Mwanza said the bill wants to perpetuate those in power and disadvantage the opposition.

“Let Bill 10 be thrown away because it’s bitter in people’s mouths. This bill should be rejected and I get disappointed with members of parliament who tell their electorates that Bill 10 is okay when it’s not. Why are they lying and cheating the people?” wondered Mwanza.