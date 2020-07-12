Believe it or not, govt has shifted already – Sichula

CIVIL servants have suffered politically motivated transfers in almost every department or ministry from the time PF formed government, NDC Copperbelt chairman George Sichula has lamented.

In a statement, Sichula, a former PF Chingola district commissioner noted that the transfer of civil servants was in a quest to weaken those who do not support the misdeeds of some unscrupulous political government figures.

He noted with sadness that the PF regime only increased salaries for civil servants during the president Michael Sata’s reign.

“These workers loved our late president because he always listened to them unlike the Lungu led government. As we speak, civil servants are suffering like any other ordinary Zambian. 95 per cent of the transfers are not in good faith. Any civil servant perceived to be doing right things will either be frustrated or given a transfer,” Sichula noted.

He said civil servants have impeccable information about the dealings of political figures but were afraid of losing their jobs.

Sichula further noted that civil servants were like hognose desert snakes, pretending to be sleeping whenever they see predators coming.

“Believe it or not, the government has shifted already because they are equally not happy. You make big deals on top of their heads and pay them peanuts. Let me remind you, ‘A man who hides a thorn in his foot earns a swelling’,” he said.

He said transferring a problem was not solving a problem at all.

“We do not run away from a problem, we face it, solve it and graduate. If you run away from a problem, wherever you go, the problem goes with you until you solve it and closes the chapter, and then it will never come back. The PF government has failed to address the concerns of the civil servants. They feel that scattering them across the country is solving a problem,” he said.

Sichula lamented that most civil servants’ families have suffered serious setbacks as a result of the unplanned transfers just to satisfy leaders’ egos.

He lamented that most civil servants take-home pay was a mockery owing to today’s harsh standard of loving.

“It’s very shocking for a police officer to be getting K4,500, a teacher getting K4,000 and a nurse getting K4,500. What can you honestly do with such? Civil servants have a good reason to complain. And remember, these workers seem to support you publicly but they complain bitterly privately. Council workers have even gotten used to getting their dues after six months. They say, “If you do not step on the dog’s tail, he will not bite you.’ You do not expect civil servants with families to stay quiet on issues for a long time. They equally have families to look after. The moment you start looking after them well, the story will change, the opposition will instead be complaining that civil servants are supporting the government too much thus transfers will come to a halt,” Sichula said.

He lamented that nowadays cadres of the ruling party keep intimidating civil servants, thereby eroding professionalism in every government ministry due to fear of losing jobs.

Sichula noted that there had been incidents where PF cadres give instructions to senior police officers to arrest the opposition members or anyone who speaks against the government.

“Imagine, the police being instructed by a cadre to arrest innocent citizens for speaking and acting without following the law. What a country we are in! But do not worry yourselves, we will deal with the issues surrounding the civil service once we form government next year,” said Sichula.