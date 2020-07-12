Headline Matters with Chambwa: Epicentres

There are so many things that are arguable. I don’t mean pre-school arguments like ‘which came first between the chicken and an egg?’

I don’t like to self-praise. But I’m fairly grounded, insofar as Zambian geography and even demography are concerned. So, listen to this: Let’s say Kitwe is the epicentre for profanity, Lusaka for this and that aroma, Chipata for bicycles, Solwezi for dust, Mansa for nothing, Kasama for LOVE, Mongu for sand and obscenity, and Choma for beef.

There’s a romance reason Kasama always scores highly for me. For Mongu, check my name. But the epicentre list continues; Kabwe for barracks, Chinsali, like in Lusaka’s Chibolya, for fresh lubanga, Livingstone for vacationers and Ndola for imprecise strategists, called ba zima Ndola.

No doubt, these are picturesque places to visit and even work in. Yes, even Kitwe is not a restive place to live/work in. Ask one judicious sports journalist Mathews Kabamba from Mtendere in Lusaka, but who has now grown roots in Kitwe.

COVID-19 came and probably is still around. At its summit, at least in Zambia, epicentres where identified. It’s no longer the case and what a relief! But our towns are arguably permanent epicentres to what I assigned to them above. Maybe not permanent but seasonal. Do we need to re-invent the wheel?

Whatever the case, we can’t attain uniformity in towns’ demography. People react differently to situations. Look, poor Monze town is supposed to be nothing but an epicentre for ng’ombe. But one Holy Saturday afternoon, when “I” little expected, there were hands up and BOO. Monze, with its serenity, is hundreds of kilometres away from Kitwe, with its invectives. But how, on God’s green earth, did it turn out that way in Monze?

Last week’s Headline Matters was titled: ‘The mood’. Ah! Look now. There’s so much to laugh about, if you CORRECTLY relate epicentres to the mood. I like the mood in Kasama and I’m planning to go there this month. Someone should go to Monze for a two days working visit! The mood is calm now. I engaged into necromancy with my dynasties at Gonde, right in Monze. Does this sound like I’m booing someone? My mind is an epicentre for opinions. I’m NOT sorry for that! Bye.

