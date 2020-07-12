Lungu setting Zambia on a bloodbath path – Akafumba

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is setting Zambia on a bloodbath path, warns NDC vice-president Josephs Akafumba.

And Akafumba (r), who is former justice permanent secretary, says Michael Sata would not have tolerated any of his ministers insulting or demeaning Tongas.

Meanwhile, the UPND, through its deputy information and publicity secretary Neto Halwabala, says the PF must not drag Southern Province traditional leaders in the Monze incidence during President Lungu’s visit.

In an interview, Akafumba said police and PF action to remove UPND symbols and faces of Hakainde Hichilema from the streets of Monze before President Edgar Lungu visited the town was what infuriated the residents.

“President Lungu has not handled his ministers’ hate for Tongas very well, he has allowed his ministers to wantonly insult and demean the people of Southern Province. This is dangerous for the peace and unity of the country as we head towards the 2021 general elections. At the moment I fear that President Edgar Lungu is setting this country on a blood bath path,” Akafumba said.

He indicated that the PF under Sata never had any trouble with the UPND or the then ruling party MMD.

“I was PF Southern Province chairperson under Michael Sata and we worked very well in the province, there was no hatred between the UPND and PF, the differences we had were based on our political ideologies. We went to all areas of the province without any incident from either the police, UPND or MMD. But now under the rotten PF under his watch, Mr Lungu is placing lives of Zambians at risk, the police are no longer professional because they are getting instructions from PF cadres…I can tell you for certain that Sir Michael Sata would have fired any of his ministers for insulting another tribe, he would have not tolerated any of the ministers insulting or demeaning Tongas as President Lungu is doing,” Akafumba said.

He said Zambians were no longer free to go to a radio station or town without police intimidation.

Akafumba said the recent arrest of Dr Fred M’membe in Chinsali was a sign of how the rule of law and police professionalism had been compromised.

“It is not only comrade M’membe who is being harassed, it’s CK (Chishimba Kambwili), it’s HH, it’s journalists and civil society leaders such as Maiko Zulu, Pilato and Laura Miti,” said Akafumba.

And Halwabala said Copperbelt Province minister and Chongwe member of parliament Japhen Mwakalombe must not implicate traditional leaders by saying they should have stopped the booing from happening.

“What happened in Monze has nothing to do with traditional leaders…the defacing of Hakainde Hichilema’s billboards and removing party regalia from streets by police with the PF cadres in Monze and the subsequent booing of Edgar Lungu should not be linked to chiefs…we remind the Patriotic Front to concentrate on improving the lives of the Zambian people and not to bribe them with political hand outs. Zambians are wounded with the economic crimes committed by PF and they must be spared from political turmoil,” said Halwabala.