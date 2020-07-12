Strangulation of CEC will definitely sink PF

THE expropriation of the Copperbelt Energy Corporation Plc (CEC) infrastructure through Statutory Instrument No. 57 of 2020 appears to be a long-sustained ploy by the PF government to ground the privately-owned power utility for ulterior motives.

When one looks at the PF 2016-2021 manifesto, on page 58, under the title: Energy Development, the ruling party is short of detailing how it intends to grow this sector; serve for what is quoted below: “In order to exploit the potential and attract independent power producers (IPPs) to invest in power generation, the Patriotic Front government has commenced the revision of the electricity tariff with a view of arriving at a cost reflective tariff…attain cost reflective tariffs by 2019, thereby promoting IPPs to invest in power generation. Additionally, to allow ZESCO to make a profit and recapitalise….”

While the government has the mandate to put in place various policy frameworks that stimulate development of economic sectors, one is left wondering if the following approach is the best way to implement such policies. And may ask; is the hostile take-over of privately-owned infrastructure the potential that will attract IPPs?

Is the strangulation of CEC, a profitably run company going to make Zesco profitable?

It seems that there exist two different energy policies put in place by the ruling party in Zambia – one that exists on paper, in their manifesto, and a secret one that is currently being enforced as evidenced from the hostile take-over of CEC infrastructure using the Energy Regulation Board.

One would ask, how would expropriation of CEC infrastructure result in increased investment in the energy sector when the actions being pursued will result in CEC defaulting on its loans obtained from the international lenders? This would eventually lead to bankruptcy and a negative effect on the Zambian economy. Further, does this government know how many investors they have sacred with such tyrannical actions?

Every prospective investor, both in the mining and energy sectors, must now be wondering how safe it is to invest in a country where brutality towards private corporate citizens has become the order of the day. Is this the new normal, one wonders?

Clearly, the PF government’s shenanigans to permanently grab CEC and control it was revealed by the political interference in the negotiations for a new supply agreement in the lead up to the expiry of the Bulk Supply Agreement (BSA) between the company and Zesco on March 31, 2020.

Reference is drawn to the November 8, 2019 interaction with journalists at State House when President Edgar Lungu tried to respond to a question unrelated to the BSA. Suddenly, he digressed into this matter and misled the unsuspecting public to believe that the BSA was a tripartite agreement among the Government of the Republic of Zambia (GRZ), Zesco and CEC, when in fact not.

“…I can tell you about the BSA now, the bulk supply agreement between the Republic of Zambia, Zesco and CEC – it was something you can’t imagine government would have signed but now it will come to an end next year in March. So, it is an opportunity for us to correct legacy errors which were made by our predecessors. Take Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), for example, it’s another mess but there comes a time when you have made decisions, no matter how unpalatable and dangerous they are,” said president Lungu.

From the above, one may not be wrong to conclude that SI 57 was deliberately crafted to enable Zesco access private property cheaply in order to continue servicing a defaulting customer. This is the worst form of infringement on property rights by a government that is supposed to be “of laws rather than of men”, as late President Levy Mwanawasa would ably put it.

The fact that the President intentionally included KCM in that unsolicited response was an eye-opener on government’s policy shift against CEC. This shift can, with hindsight, be seen from the commencement of a strange liquidation process of KCM. In fact, it is unknown if KCM is undergoing liquidation or the PF government has simply taken over operations at the mine through the provisional liquidator, as nothing is being stated relating to the liquidation process. Even the stakeholders, the employees and community in Chingola and Chililabombwe, in whose interest the government claims to have acted, are not aware of anything clear about the matter.

It must be noted that after taking over KCM through what the PF government called liquidation, the mine stopped making any payments to CEC for the power it received. This led to the accumulation of a huge US$144 million debt at the time the contract between the two parties was ending on May 31. Government’s heavy-handed interference in the negotiations for new power supply arrangements deliberately dragged the process to its expiry date of March 31, which provided an opportunity for a hostile take-over of CEC.

The Minister of Energy quickly crafted the SI that declared CEC infrastructure a common carrier. This enabled Zesco to use CEC infrastructure to wheel power to the mines at a fee determined by government through the Energy Regulation Board (ERB), contrary to the provisions of the Electricity Act of 2019, which he purported to have relied on. Loosely translated, the government’s move equates to a tenant deciding terms and conditions, including how much he or she must pay the landlord. What a business model! All this came just days after Zesco had requested to use CEC infrastructure to transport power to an unknown client on the Copperbelt.

Like many players, such as the Chamber of Mines have commented, this move has not just raised alarm in the mining investment community, but it has also completely eroded investor confidence in the energy sector. But the actions have far-much impacted CEC negatively because this company, widely known to have been run profitably for a long time owing to astute and prudent management of its resources, has now had its profitability grossly reduced. By these actions alone, CEC’s equity has reduced from US$400 million to US$80 million.

It should be clear for anyone that this is not a business decision. This is a political decision typical of the PF, a long-sustained ploy to send a live company to the morgue because of who they think owns it or shares in its success. But such actions always have negative consequences. PF have damaged the country’s image as a stable investment destination and will further weaken the country’s bargaining position with the Bretton Woods Institutions – the IMF and World Bank.

CEC is just a victim of political heavy-handedness by a ruling elite that has failed to separate politics from business and key governance tenets of which the ultimate price is paid by the general citizenry.

Is this the government that promised more jobs and more money in people’s pockets? How many more jobs will be created at CEC by this action? None. Instead, the opposite will happen as a result of this arbitrary action and how much money will go into those that will lose jobs at CEC from this action? Food for thought eh!

People are still asking: “just how many private companies is this government going to shut down?”

CEC is just too strategic an institution to go just like that. Get back to the table and save this great company that has existed since 195, otherwise this action will sink you.