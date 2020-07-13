A progressive leadership is emerging in Zambia – M’membe

DR FRED M’membe says a completely new type of political leadership is emerging in Zambia.

In his reflections yesterday, the Socialist Party president asserts that there’s no stopping that emerging progressive and socialist leadership.

“Watching Comrade Rehoboth Kafwabulula, 21 and Comrade Christine Musole, 24 speak in the company of Comrade Shemu Kapyanga, 74 my eyes got filled with tears of joy. After listening to these young comrades speak, I am fully convinced that a completely new type of political leadership, a more progressive, a socialist leadership is emerging in our country. And there’s no stopping it,” he stated. “Life has taught us many things, and this is what nurtures our faith in the people, our faith in these young comrades. Yes, we all hope to live long, all of us! In the ideas that we believe and in the conviction that those following our steps will carry them forward. However, their task – it should be said – will be more difficult than ours.”

Dr M’membe notes that, “We are living in a very different world”.

“This is the first thing we must understand. It is a world dominated by the ideology, the standards and the principles of neo-liberal capitalism – individualism, greed, competition and unbridled consumerism,” he stated. “But it is said that virtue is cultivated in the struggle against vice. Do I say this out of dogmatism? Do I say it out of ideological fundamentalism? No, not at all! I say it based on a very deep conviction. We cannot be saved if we persist on the course we are following. A new order is needed – as Comrade Christine aptly put it, a socialist order. We shouldn’t put our necks under the executioner’s axe; our instincts for self-preservation and the condition of thinking human beings should save us from this impending Armageddon.”

Dr M’membe stated that it was a sacred duty to do all that can be done within each person’s reach.

“Why not seek other formulas and admit that we are able to organise our lives and our destiny in a more rational and humane manner?” asked Dr M’membe.

On Saturday, the SP adopted Musole as its parliamentary candidate for Mongu Central Constituency in the 2021 elections.

Party spokesperson Kafwabulula said as stated in their manifesto, the SP would field not less than 50 per cent female candidates in both parliamentary and local government elections next year.

She said it was also the party policy to integrate youths in leadership at both local and national level.

She noted that while 66 per cent of Zambia’s population constituted citizens under the age of 25, this segment was left on the sidelines when it comes to the issues of governance and development.

“The Socialist Party intends to rectify this come 2021 and will field candidates that are 25-years-old and under,” said Kafwabulula. “We will field candidates who are at a minimum level allowed by law, which is 21-years-old. Since independence this country has not had an MP who is below the age of 25. Our youngest MP is 26-years-old, a situation that the Socialist Party intends to rectify.”

And Musole, a graduate from the University of Zambia with a BA in education, said she seeks to change the face of her constituency.

“It is because of what they have seen in me that I will never betray their trust. The faith that Dr Fred M’membe has in youths has made it possible for us to gather here and for my adoption. The future is not built in the future but on the threshold of what we do today,” said Musole. “It is because of what we are doing today that we are building the future and not waiting for the future to come, that we should build it. We are not the future leaders but the leaders of today because, remember that, we have been talking about being future leaders from the time we were 13 years old – from the time we were 14, 15 and now here I am 24 years old. So which other future am I waiting for?”