Kafwaya COVID-19 positive

TRANSPORT and communication minister Mutotwe Kafwaya has disclosed that he is COVID-19 positive.

Kafwaya is the Lunte PF member of parliament.

In a posting on his Facebook account yesterday, Kafwaya wrote that: “Sadly, I come out of my mother’s funeral a COVID-19 positive.”

“To all country men and women, it is my strong recommendation that we maintain the anti-COVID-19 measures that the government has put in place,” Kafwaya said. “As can be seen here, one can catch it even at [a] funeral of a loved one.”

He added that he learnt that in certain circumstances, even strong people needed support.

“But for me, who entirely depends on other people, at the passing of my mother, I got my full support of people from all walks life. I will forever be indebted to you all. Thank you to everyone,” Kafwaya said. “Your support reduced my burden, my sorrow and loneliness. Your material, moral, compassion and outpouring of love expressed in a myriad of ways was more than I needed. Natotela (thank you)!”

Kafwaya also stated that his late mother lived a humble life, full of goodness.

“The reception of your passing from people known and unknown to me taught me that even though you were poor, you were indeed very rich. Today I am more convinced that a good name is better than riches,” said Kafwaya. “Based on this, I will join my fellow Christians in proclaiming that ‘let the poor say I am rich, because of what the Lord has done’.”

He becomes a third Cabinet minister to test positive for COVID-19 after information and health ministers Dora Siliya and Chitalu Chilufya respectively.