Ministers facing corruption shouldn’t continue in office – Mwitwa

MINISTERS facing court cases must not continue in office as long as their matters are pending in court, says Eddie Mwitwa.

And Abyudi Shonga, a former Solicitor General in the MMD government under Rupiah Banda, has been elected Law Association of Zambia president after defeating his only rival Mutumu Nzala Mwape.

Mwitwa urged the newly elected LAZ council to, “…stick to the mandate of LAZ as set out in the Act and also to ensure objectivity and neutrality in dealing with seemingly political matters and…the general membership of LAZ to remain united and support the incoming council especially as we heard towards the 2021 general elections which will require LAZ’s voice to be heard surely at various junctures.”

In an interview, Mwitwa who did not re-contest his position at the LAZ annual general meeting held at AVANI Hotel in Livingstone over the weekend behind closed doors, said corruption must be seen to be fought in action and not rhetoric.

“The fight against corruption needs to be seen and not just mere rhetoric, and we were of the view that ministers facing corruption should not continue in office as long as the matter is pending in court so as to avert any perception that there will not only be interference with the prosecution of the case from certain quarters, but also for the right message to be sent that there is going to be zero tolerance to corruption,” Mwitwa said.

He however, added that it was not for LAZ to say that one facing corruption charges is guilty because that is the job of the court to determine.

Mwitwa, when asked what his message to LAZ delegates was at the AGM, said he wished the incoming council the very best as they try to navigate the affairs of the nation in the next two years.

“I called upon them to stick to the mandate of LAZ as set out in the Act and also to ensure objectivity and neutrality in dealing with seemingly political matters and I called on the general membership of LAZ to remain united and support the incoming council especially as we heard towards the 2021 general elections which will require LAZ’s voice to be heard surely at various junctures,” said Mwitwa. “I also thanked them for the privilege they accorded me to serve them in the last two years. It was truly an honour and I thanked them for their support, I also thanked the media for their support.”

And Shonga polled 343 against his only rival Mwape who got 245.

Lungisani Zulu was elected LAZ vice-president while Sokoni Chilembo is secretary.

Ngosa Simachela was elected treasurer while council members are Anne Doma Grey-Kaunda, Hastings Siakoola Pasi, Zaccchaeus Musonda, Iven Mulenga, Chintu Cheepa, Youngson Mulendema and Mulopa Martin Ndalameta.

Others are Benson Mpalo, Matilda Chileshe Kaoma, Steven Kachunsi Simwanza, Kampamba Andrew Kombe, and Billintone Mosha.