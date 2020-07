CHOMA Central UPND member of parliament Cornelius Mweetwa has apologised for linking energy minister Matthew Nkhuwa and Chembe PF member of parliament Sebastian Kopulande to a fuel scam.

“I apologise to Honourable Nkhuwa and Honourable Kopulande for naming them in that scam. It was never my intention to publicly name anybody,” said Mweetwa.

“I’m sorry.”