PF enjoys being associated with notoriety, says Kalala

JACK Kalala has charged that the PF leadership enjoys being associated with notoriety.

Kalala, a former special assistant to president Levy Mwanawasa for project implementation & monitoring, said President Edgar Lungu fully supported lawlessness from his supporters.

“It is an undisputed fact that since 2015, PF cadres have become a law unto themselves. They have been committing, with reckless impunity, gruesome atrocities against innocent citizens with the full blessing and support of the top PF hierarchy, President Lungu in particular who has found them useful for his continued stay in power,” he said in a statement. “It is an open secret these cadres are paid by the PF leaders to carry out these barbaric deeds against members of opposition parties and any perceived enemies, and they are never arrested for the lawless and heinous acts, which they commit under the full watch of police officers. PF leaders find pride to be associated with odium and notoriety instead of being ashamed of vices and blemishes that dent human dignity and integrity.”

Kalala highlighted several atrocities committed by PF supporters that have not been punished.

He said it was irrational for the PF to complain about the booing of President Lungu in Monze recently.

“In the recent past PF cadres have been raiding community and private radio stations to brutally disrupt UPND paid interviews, causing damage to equipment and injuries to members of staff. In any of these instances the police could not make any arrest for fear of losing their jobs because the cadres were acting under instructions from the PF top leaders,” he said. “During bye-election campaigns, PF cadres have engaged in ruthless brutalities using machetes and other dangerous weapons against suspected members of opposition parties leaving them maimed and even dead. PF leaders provide these harmful weapons that party cadres use to commit the horrific acts. These deplorable horrors are committed in full view of police officers who are under instructions not to intervene.”

Kalala said there were other crimes committed by PF supporters against citizens that still go unpunished.

“Obed Bwalya Kasongo, Lawrence Banda, Glayzia Matapa, Mukonka Malesu and many others died at the brutal hands of PF cadres who have been let to go unpunished because they enjoy the protection of their paymasters who are leaders in today’s PF regime. The masterminds of the countrywide gassing crusade that claimed more than 50 lives still remain a mystery,” said Kalala. “There are many horrifying acts of terror that the PF cadres commit almost on a daily [basis] that go unpunished. If all of them have to be recorded down in detail, they certainly [can] take a number [of] voluminous books. Unfortunately, PF leaders, including President Lungu and his ministers, do not consider these to be crimes of violence as they serve their vested interests. Tragically even church and traditional leaders do not condemn these wicked acts of violence, as they also indirectly benefit from them. It is the new normal.”