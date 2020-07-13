Presidential candidates must sign binding contract

IT IS submitted that on filing the nomination papers for president of Zambia, each presidential candidate must sign a contract with Zambians to maintain Good Governance, Constitutionalism and to maintain the Rule of Law. Refusal to sign such a contract must send a strong signal that the candidate is not ready and suitable. A signal would be sent that that candidate would turn into a dictator once elected into office. THE MESSAGE WOULD BE LOUD AND CLEAR: I DON’T WANT TO BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE. Each candidate must also sign a contract that they will participate in presidential debates during the elections and participation must be mandatory. Refusal would signal that the candidate is not presidential material and he or she fears that their political incompetence would be on display. Reject any candidate that refuses to participate in presidential election debates because that is the first taste citizens will have of the competence or the opposite of the candidate and the first and perhaps the only time that candidate will be subjected to any notions of accountability. This is like a job interview on international television. This practice is all over the world except Zambia and you have experience of what presidents that lack of initial job interview accountability has brought to Zambia.

We have many good lawyers who can design Contracts on Governance, Constitutionalism and Rule of Law. Presidential candidates can even be made to sign the current constitution to append that they will abide by its provisions failure to which an impeachment process will be commenced. The current President can be made to also sign since he did not read the current constitution as he had pledged that he would sign it even with closed eyes, despite General Miyanda’s cautioning him not to do that but to read it first. True to form, the very new constitution that the president signed in order to win the next election, came to be attacked by the same regime leading to attempts at a putsch to amend it through Bill 10 within a year, two or three after signing it.

The newspapers, public broadcasters and law enforcement agencies must also pledge to remain neutral. They must also sign Contracts publicly through designated leaders. The contracts can also be designed by Zambia’s numerous able lawyers. Breach would be on pain of severe legal sanctions at any available appropriate times. As a reader you may also have your own suggestions as how to protect and enhance our democracy. This is just my blueprint and there is more where this comes from and will be shared from time to time.

The background to this is the subject of the column today. Hints have already been broached above.

Most leaders in Africa after reforming their constitutions to allow for two terms maximum for each leader, turned around to try to re-reform the constitutions to allow for a third term for themeslves. Chiluba in Zambia tried, Obasanjo in Nigeria tried, Nujoma in Namibia allegedly refused to be conscripted to that move, Kagame in Rwanda, Museveni in Uganda and Nkurunziza in Burundi bulldozed their way into changing their constitutions to allow for third terms and more regardless of what the electorate may have had in mind. In earlier times, leaders simply brought in One Party States after coming to power on democratic tickets: presidents Kaunda, Nyerere of Tanzania, Obote of Uganda among many others. In Zambia, the process was initiated in a similar manner though not exactly like the current dead Bill 10 “terra nullis”. But this Bill is dead because of lapse of time. The ruling regime sensing it is the only way in addition to rigging that will possibly make them cling on to power, is trying to muscle this unconstitutional and dead Bill, into existence.

Consequently to ensure that Presidential candidates in Zambia and elsewhere in Africa (but starting with Zambia) do not become dictators once elected into office, there has to be a constitutional amendment or some binding contract that must be signed in public as I indicated above. This must be accompanied with the requirement that the would-be-presidents must read and be familiar with three of Africa’s best books written by one African, on Governance, Constitutionalism and the Rule of Law, to which I will now devote my article on noting that the issue of the Contract is straight forward. The author of these three books is one of Africa’s best constitutional and academic lawyers. He is a Nigerian by the name of Professor B.O. Nwabueze. His three books are the following: 1. Constitutionalism in the Emergent States, 2. Presidentialism in Commonwealth Africa, and 3. Judicialism in Commonwealth Africa.

These books have a deep attachment to Zambia and are the legal and political foundations of this article. Nwabueze wrote these books after realising that “for newly independent countries, the greatest political malady is the unwillingness of the rulers to relinguish power”. And these books were written in Zambia where Prof. Nwabueze was teaching at the University of Zambia Law School. He came there as a Professor in 1970. They were written in light of Nwabueze’s direct experience of seeing Zambia, a once fledgling democratic country turn into a one-party state in a process that he Nwabueze unwittingly participated in. President Kaunda had appointed Nwabueze among others in 1972 to form a committee to draft the one-party-state constitution. The late Honourable Mainza Chona was chairman.

The draft white paper produced by the Committee was almost wholly rejected by the government and only what was useful to the institution of the one-party-state was retained and more was added by the government to the previously well-thought out design to create a one-party-state in Zambia. The Commission was merely window-dressing to come up with anything to justify what was already designed. This commission like most government commissions are vehicles for justifications for what is already fait compli or already designed. I have written extensively about this in my earlier book: “Class Struggles in Zambia, 1889 to 1989, and the Fall of Kenneth Kaunda, 1990 to 1991” (University Press of America, 1992).

It is clear from the trilogy of Nwabueze’s books that his experience in the committee to establish a one-party-state, unwittingly on his part, resulted in quick succession in the three books mentioned above.

Constitutionalism came out in 1973 when the one-party-state was inaugurated, Presidentialism came out in 1975 and Judicialism came out in 1977. These are some of the best books in the whole world on the subject matter of this article. Every politically concerned person in Zambia should read them. These books were researched at the same time that Nwabueze was on the Committee researching and drafting Zambia’s one-party-state constitution and teaching at our Law School that was producing some of our current leaders, judges, lawyers, prosecutors and lecturers. UNZA Law School was one of the best in Africa.

It would be fitting if Nwabueze’s experience and books on governance, constitutionalism and rule of law which were written and produced while Nwabueze was in Zambia, could now be turned into positive use by requiring any aspiring Zambian Presidential candidate to sign a contract to read these books and be familiar with them so that any leader who emerges should never bring back a one-party state or its facsimile or photocopy. The cure for post-independence dictatorship is in these books. Or better still there could be a constitutional requirement that any such leader should be animated by the dictates of good governance and rule of law on the pain of impeachment. These three books are a treasure to good governance and rule of law.

You cannot read these books and then feign ignorance about good governance, constitutionalism and rule of law and then become a dictator. The question now is: Did or have Kaunda, Chiluba, Mwanawasa, Banda, Sata, Scott, Lungu, Hichilema, Nawakwi, and other leaders of Zambia read these three books? Or any others of similar transmission belt? We could or can only find out if presidential debates took place. In the US, Canada, UK, Kenya, Nigeria, Israel and many other countries, Presidential debates are part of conventional political practice standing in fact as part of constitutionalism. There are many months before the August 2021 elections for any leader in Zambia to read these books or similar ones like Charles Mwewa’s “Zambia: Struggles of MY People” (Lusaka: Maiden Press, 2011, pages 1100). I assume there will be presidential debates at which questioners can ask the candidates about governance, constitutionalism and rule of law and whether these candidates have read these books or others. Democracy is too serious to be left to the political whims and promises of a few presidential candidates.

Democracy can only be solidified if it is owned by its citizens who fearlessly ask and demand for accountability from those running for office and those who manage to occupy elective office.

This is my submission. What is yours if any, on the same topic? Democracy is not self-sustaining, it requires an engaged citizenry.

Dr Munyonzwe Hamalengwa practiced law in Canada for 25 years.