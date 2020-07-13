Simusamba warns Kambwili, supporters against threatening prosecutors

PRINCIPAL Resident Magistrate David Simusamba has warned Chishimba Kambwili and his supporters to desist from issuing threats against State advocates prosecuting him for forgery, uttering and giving false information to a public officer, failure to which he will be cited for contempt of court.

This was after Chitundu asked the court to reprimand the NDC leader and his supporters for approaching the prosecution team after the court sessions and issuing threats against their lives.

Kambwili is at the last sitting alleged to have accused Margaret Chitundu of being a liar after the court session.

Kambwili was heard saying ” ninshi mubepela ubufi pafyo tamwishibe iwe mwaiche (Why do you tell lies about things you don’t Know, young lady?)”

When the matter came up for continued defense, Chitundu sought the protection of the court, indicating that the accused and his supporters ought to understand that proceedings were not personal.

“We are officers of the court and when we are before court, we are only executing our duty and it ends there,” she said.

“We seek the protection of the court; the accused and his supporters should be warned to not address the prosecutions after the proceedings and not threaten them in any way. The prosecutions are simply discharging their duties when they prosecute this matter.”

In response, Kambwili’s lawyer Keith Mweemba wondered on what basis the State was inviting the court to warn the accused person as the procedure in which to lodge a complaint was clear and if the State was aggrieved, it should report the matter to relevant authorities.

“It will be unfair to invite the court to warn the accused without following laid down procedure. Counsel (Chitundu) is producing evidence from the bar. I have no instructions for the said allegations. What has the accused done to invite the court to warn him? If the State advocate has an issue and wants it to remain on record as a complaint, she should do so on oath,” Mweemba said.

“The accused’s name is always being brought in the spotlight for wrong things so that it can be placed on record to show that he is a problem which is very unfair. If the State is aggrieved they should follow procedure, people who break the law must be dealt with accordingly. The court cannot warn the accused in a vacuum. The court should decline the complaint by the State and guide that they follow procedure.”

In response, Chitundu said she thought it would be prudent to seek the court’s guidance unlike causing more trouble for the accused as he was appearing in different courts.

“We don’t want it to be tedious for the accused, this is an issue that is in public domain. We don’t want to bring litigation upon litigation,” said Chitundu.

In his ruling, magistrate Simusamba said the court has power to protect the right and dignity of not only the accused but also the State.

“If such conduct is committed within the court premises, it amounts to contempt of court. If such conduct happens again, I will not hesitate to cite the accused for contempt of court,” magistrate Simusamba ruled.

“Counsel, counsel your client, he’s a honourable person and I want to accord him this dignity. How will it look if I start citing him for contempt?”

Earlier, Kambwili’s wife Carol Chansa, who is the former’s defense witness, said she is not the right person to confirm whether it was wrong for an eight-year-old to sign documents or not.

When asked if the registration process of Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services limited was swift because Mwamba’s name already had an NRC number attached to it, Carol said “If there is any anomaly, it is for the public officer to verify; whether the documents are correct or not I can’t speak on their behalf.”

Chansa claimed that she does not know the owner of the NRC number which was attached to Mwamba’s name during the registration of Mwamona.

She denied that Kambwili was the overall administrator of Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services limited but only signed documents on behalf of Mwamba.

When asked why the name Mwamba Chishimba only appears on the company documents and not on Mwamba’s passport and national identity card, Chansa explained that the name Chishimba does not appear on other documents because he chose which name should appear.

“According to our Bemba tradition, you can have so many names but you can choose which name can be used on formal documents. We are the ones who should have a problem with the names Mwamba uses and not anyone else,” said Chansa.

At this point, Mweemba applied for an adjournment but magistrate Simusamaba said he would adjourn the matter for the last time and ordered the defense to ensure that their witnesses are available at the next sitting.

“We cannot have conduct of the same matter for three years. I warn that this is the last adjournment. The court will not move at the pace of the accused. The matter is adjourned to July 27,” said magistrate Simusamba.