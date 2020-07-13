‘Tell no lies…Claim no easy victories’

Edgar Lungu and his minions have been trying to deceive Zambians that they have developed the country.
But what they are forgetting is that Zambians live here and are able to see everything for themselves.
Anyone who travels to Lusaka from the Copperbelt knows that this road is disintegrating and urgently needs repairs. The road between Serenje and Nakonde is broken and needs attention. The Mpika/Kasama road is breaking down and needs repairs.
The Lusaka/Mongu needs urgent attention, especially from Nkeyema to Kaoma. There’s no road between Kaoma and Lukulu – and all the way to Zambezi. Mongu/Senanga road is breaking at a fast rate with the heavy traffic from the mines in Solwezi to Namibia. The road from Tapo to Kalabo is broken. There’s still no road to Sikongo. What about the roads to Shang’ombo and the new district of Nalolo? The compounds of Lusaka and the Copperbelt have no roads worth talking about. The list is endless.
And the good roads we are seeing being constructed in Lusaka are a gift from the government of India.
So where is the massive infrastructure development by this government that has swallowed the many loans?
Sean Tembo is certainly right when he says that Edgar has been deliberately lying to garner undue support for himself.
“We have noted with deep regret the continued habit by the Republican President Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu to post fake pictures on his Facebook page and claim that they represent developmental projects that him and his PF government have implemented in Zambia, when in fact these pictures are just downloaded from the internet and represent development projects in other countries,” says Tembo. “Firstly, it was the fake pictures about the Kafue-Mazabuka road and then it was a fake picture about fish farming, then it was a fake picture about harvesting sugarcane, all within a very short space of time. It is likely that more fake pictures posted by President Lungu will soon be unearthed.”
We refer Edgar and his minions to beautiful saying by Amilcar Cabral, “Hide nothing from the masses of our people. Tell no lies. Expose lies whenever they are told. Mask no difficulties, mistakes, failures. Claim no easy victories….”
Edgar Lungu and his minions have been trying to deceive Zambians that they have developed the country.
But what they are forgetting is that Zambians live here and are able to see everything for themselves.
Anyone who travels to Lusaka from the Copperbelt knows that this road is disintegrating and urgently needs repairs. The road between Serenje and Nakonde is broken and needs attention. The Mpika/Kasama road is breaking down and needs repairs.
The Lusaka/Mongu needs urgent attention, especially from Nkeyema to Kaoma. There’s no road between Kaoma and Lukulu – and all the way to Zambezi. Mongu/Senanga road is breaking at a fast rate with the heavy traffic from the mines in Solwezi to Namibia. The road from Tapo to Kalabo is broken. There’s still no road to Sikongo. What about the roads to Shang’ombo and the new district of Nalolo? The compounds of Lusaka and the Copperbelt have no roads worth talking about. The list is endless.
And the good roads we are seeing being constructed in Lusaka are a gift from the government of India.
So where is the massive infrastructure development by this government that has swallowed the many loans?
Sean Tembo is certainly right when he says that Edgar has been deliberately lying to garner undue support for himself.
“We have noted with deep regret the continued habit by the Republican President Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu to post fake pictures on his Facebook page and claim that they represent developmental projects that him and his PF government have implemented in Zambia, when in fact these pictures are just downloaded from the internet and represent development projects in other countries,” says Tembo. “Firstly, it was the fake pictures about the Kafue-Mazabuka road and then it was a fake picture about fish farming, then it was a fake picture about harvesting sugarcane, all within a very short space of time. It is likely that more fake pictures posted by President Lungu will soon be unearthed.”
We refer Edgar and his minions to beautiful saying by Amilcar Cabral, “Hide nothing from the masses of our people. Tell no lies. Expose lies whenever they are told. Mask no difficulties, mistakes, failures. Claim no easy victories….”