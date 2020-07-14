Be hungry for knowledge, Hamukale urges youths

SOUTHERN Province minister Edify Hamukale has urged young people in the country to avoid shortcuts and instead be hungry for knowledge as well as innovation.

In a statement, Dr Hamukale, who last week attained his sixth degree from the University of Edinburgh, stated that for the country to be competitive in the global economy it needed a highly skilled and educated young population in all sectors.

“Young people in the country need to avoid shortcuts and instead be hungry for knowledge as well as innovation. Our reading culture is still poor. I just completed my second bachelors degree in Business Management Finance Major. I was due for graduation last week Friday in Scotland but could not travel due to the same corona bug,” stated Dr Hamukale. “I now have 2 Bachelors degrees, 2 Masters degrees and 2 doctorates or PhD – (Bsc Agric & Economics, BA Business management, Msc Agric, MBA, PhD and Doctor of Business Administration. I thank both my family and friends for the encouragements they gave me to reach my academic and professional destination.”