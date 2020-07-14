Corruption a security issue – Mwenye

WORLD-OVER you don’t have a minister charged with graft continue working, it is illogical, says former attorney general Musa Mwenye.

Mwenye also says it is better to stop a person who is not qualified to be President before they get into office.

He stresses that Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019 is an elitist document “that is being pushed down our throats”.

Speaking on Diamond Television, Mwenye lamented that there was no political will to fight corruption in Zambia.

He said the biggest pandemic in Zambia right now was not COVID-19 but corruption.

Mwenye said the fight against corruption was cosmetic and required an expert government to support investigating wings.

He said transparency and accountability were the hallmark of a good government.

Mwenye further said patriotism should start with those in government, adding that when the corrupt become powerful it converts to a security risk.

“Let me give you a background, I was Law Association [of Zambia] president when late president Michael Sata asked me to serve in his government and he asked me to come and serve because we had opposed certain things in the running of government and particularly why he asked me to serve, asked Mutembo Nchito to serve and I think my former boss, now justice [Mumba] Malila to serve was to specifically to tackle the issue of corruption,” Mwenye said.

He recalled that when president Sata was swearing him then Director of Public Prosecution, he proudly to state that he had constituted a deadly team to attack and tackle corruption.

He said tackling corruption was what the trio was given as a job description.

Mwenye recalled that just after being appointed and with his appointment letter in his pocket, he criticised president Sata for appointing as permanent secretary to Luapula a person who was in the past convicted of breaching public trust by misusing public resources.

“It was front page news in The Post; I said this is wrong and needed to be rescinded. President Sata rescinded that decision and he never mentioned it to me, not once in the three years we worked together. He swore me in December, swore me in the office of Solicitor General in December, particularly 29thDecember, 2011 and that is when he won my respect that he would be committed to the fight against corruption because he took criticism. Not only did he take criticism but he acted upon it,” he said.

Mwenye recalled that after being sworn in, there were tangible steps taken to tackle corruption and among them was the passing of the anti-corruption Act.

He said the abuse of authority clause which was removed by the MMD government was brought back and in 2013 the trio made sure that the Financial Intelligence Centre was made operational.

“We knew it was important to track financial transactions and to make sure that we see where this money is going, that was leaking from government coffers. From there you remember that there were ministers who were accused of criminal offences and the insistence that they should be fired,” he said.

Mwenye noted that when civil servants are charged with corruption, they are immediately put on suspension unlike ministers.

“Let’s put the law aside, let’s talk about morality. It’s just illogical for me, how do you lead the public service as minister and you have this animal farm arrangement where the civil servants are suspended or removed for the criminal allegations but then you have the people who are leading them not walking the talk? What message are you sending to these people who you are presiding over, how serious are we in fighting graft?” he asked. “We know that ministers were charged under Sata, they were fired. We were giving him that advice but he himself was convinced that it is the right thing to do. World over you don’t have a minister who is facing graft charges continue to serve.”

Mwenye challenged the government to walk the talk on matters relating to corruption.

He said the message the government has been sending to investigative wings like the Anti-Corruption Commission is that they were not in support of what “these agencies are doing to their ministers”.

Mwenye said all presidents make mistakes in running government but how one takes advice and corrects the mistakes is what shows goodwill.

“In 2016 according to the FIC report, we had $3 million worth of corrupt deals in this country. In this poor country of Zambia, 2017, we had $55 million worth of corrupt deals, and 2018 it rose to $490 million. We have the FIC report saying one person was given 49 properties as gratification and shortly after that the FIC was bashed for that revelation. They were attacked left, right and centre – criticised. We have now seen after the revelation of 49 houses, you had another 48 properties which belonged to this magical person who for some reason up to now we can’t find,” he lamented.

Mwenye noted that the government had been sending mixed signals on the fight against corruption.

“The biggest pandemic we have here is corruption, that’s a big problem. You cannot have the kind of leakages that we are having in this country where this corruption is now endemic and when the FIC highlights these things you go after them with venom and call for their blood,” he said. “We must deal with corruption and we can’t do it by paying lip service, corruption is a security issue. These corrupt individuals become so powerful that they can destabilise the nation. Political will is anything; there is a different flavor to this corruption fight”

Mwenye said it is naïve to suggest that a politician who heads any ministry cannot interfere in any procurement.

And Mwenye has condemned the attempt to remove article 52 from the Constitution.

He said it was better to eliminate a candidate who does not qualify to run for presidency before getting into office.

Mwenye said the constitution-making process was botched right from the start thus cannot be trusted.

“Would you rather a person who is not qualified gets into office? I don’t see the problem with challenging the president before filing in, I don’t see the mischief. Who did this Constitution that we are rushing to amend? This Constitution was done not long ago, it was done with great fanfare, in very public circumstances, so why is it that we are rushing to amend it? So who made the mistake? If a person is not eligible to stand, why then should he stand?” he asked. “There is a clause challenging the person who wants to stand if he is not eligible for being removed. Why remove that clause, what’s the mischief? If people are qualified, they will stand and if they are not, they will not stand.”

Mwenye said the country was falling in the same mistake it made in 2016 regarding the Constitution.

He insisted that the process of amending the constitution safeguards the content and that once a mistake is made during the process, the entire project collapses.

Mwenye said the constitution-making process was botched in the first place when it was rushed into without being inclusive.

“You can’t amend a constitution to pass a constitutional document that is viewed to be targeting certain people or benefit others. A constitution is supposed to have a 100, 200-year horizon but we are doing things for the next year, things for the next two, three years,” he noted. “We are saying if you can to amend the Constitution and are genuine about it, translate that document into local languages, let us go to the people and explain this document. Let them buy into it; there is so much confusion of what Bill 10 has or does not have. I shouldn’t have to explain it to you as a lawyer. We shouldn’t want to pass the constitution by all means, there is no need for that, it should be people driven.”

He said constitution-making process is about winning trust, consensus building and getting to a place that all Zambians feel it is their document rather than a few individuals.

Mwenye said Bill 10 was an elitist document and only known by a few people.

“It is being pushed down our throats. If that document starts with the word ‘we the people of this country’ then I am included as a citizen and so is that child in Shang’ombo and rural part of Eastern Province. The fact that so many people don’t know what this document is in their own language is a problem,” said Mwenye.