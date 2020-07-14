Lukuku’s complaint against Mosho still pending – LAZ

JAMES Lukuku’s complaint against LAZ member Lewis Mosho who has failed to pay former Post newspaper employees the money they worked for is still pending, says Eddie Mwitwa.

On June 21, 2016, government, using the Zambia Revenue Authority, closed the country’s largest independent newspaper over a disputed tax bill.

Government later appointed Lusaka lawyer, Mosho as provisional liquidator.

Mosho has since sold all Post Newspapers Limited assets, without accounting for any proceeds thereof to the former employees.

And, at least over 20 of the former Post employees have since died without getting anything from what they worked for.

In a letter dated May 26, 2020 addressed to then Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) president Eddie Mwitwa, Lukuku, leader of the opposition

Republican Progressive Party, requested the association to cite Mosho for professional misconduct.

But Mwitwa, in an interview in Livingstone after the associations’ annual general meeting that elected former attorney general Abyudi Shonga as the new president, said the committee determined the time frame in which to handle complaints.

Asked if the complaints committee had met to look at Lukuku’s complaint, Mwitwa said: “Not yet. The Legal Practitioners’ Committee determines the time frame to handle those complaints, but it is still pending.”