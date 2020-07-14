Mweetwa under probe for refusing to apologise in parliament

SPEAKER of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has instituted prima facie investigations against Choma Central UPND member of parliament Cornelius Mweetwa over his refusal to apologise to Vice-President Inonge Wina.

Last Friday, Mweetwa refused to apologise in parliament after Dr Matibini asked him to do so.

In February this year, Mweetwa appeared on Lusaka-based Diamond Television programme dubbed Costa, on which he remarked that it was “shameful and shallow” for Vice-president Wina to insinuate that gassers could be agitating for regime change.

In the same month, lands minister Jean Kapata raised a point of order in Parliament against Mweetwa on the alleged remarks.

But National Assembly Speaker Patrick Matibini only delivered the ruling on Friday.

After Mweetwa refused to apologise, Bwana Mkubwa PF member of parliament Jonas Chanda raised another point of order, wondering if the former was in order to have refused to apologise.

In his brief ruling, Dr Matibini said, “what the House witnessed was not the end of the matter.”

And making a ruling on the point of order this afternoon, Dr Matibini said: “…I now wish to inform the House that the conduct by Hon C Mweetwa, MP, raises a prima facie case of breach of privileges and contempt of the House. In view of this, I’m referring this matter to the Committee on Privileges, Absences and Support Services for their consideration.”