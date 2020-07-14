SP resolve to field 50 p.c female candidates irreversible – M’membe

FRED M’membe says the Socialist Party’s resolve to field 50 per cent female candidates in parliamentary and local government elections is irreversible.

Dr M’membe, the Socialist Party president, said having a lot of women in parliament and councils was a priority.

“Our commitment to fielding not less than fifty per cent women in next year’s parliamentary and local government elections is irreversible. There’s no compromise on this. In line with our manifesto, we reaffirm that we will field not less than fifty per cent women at both parliamentary and local government elections in next year’s elections,” he said in his reflection yesterday. “This is as things should be. The matter of the number of women elected to our parliament and councils is very important. And it cannot be denied that the number of women elected to parliament and councils is painfully low, especially if one considers that women make up more than half of our country’s population. And for us, women comprise not less than 70 per cent of the membership of our party. Thus, women enthusiastically support our party’s revolutionary line and programmes.”

Dr M’membe said the country had not made sufficient progress in pushing more women into positions of leadership.

He said the Socialist Party would ensure it gave more women an opportunity to lead the country at various levels.

“Therefore, the party has to be loyal to them. People are loyal to those who are loyal to them. The people have faith in those who have faith in them, those who fulfill their promises to them. Stated simply, our country has not made sufficient progress when it comes to women representation due to certain discrimination and inequality, how we still have residues of cultural backwardness and how we still retain old thinking patterns in the back of our minds,” said Dr M’membe. “That is the reality of the situation, and we must recognise it so that we can all struggle against such remnants of inequality and injustice. We should not forget that Lenin said that the proletariat cannot achieve final victory until it has achieved the complete freedom of women.”