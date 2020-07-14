The Perspective with Edward Bwalya Phiri

Allow the Nestling chicks and keets grow together, Part 2

Thanks to the technological advancement in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT); our world today has become a global village, or a single community. Just at a click of a button, you are able to pass and receive information across the vast breadth and width of the globe. In the same token, you can distribute or access goods and services right at your doorstep. Despite this global interconnectedness and easy of doing business; there is a serious conscience debilitating chasm, that is causing communities to conspicuously grow apart in society today.

On the perspective today, I am talking about tribalism. Tribalism has been defined in the 7th edition of the Oxford Advanced Learners Dictionary, as behaviour and attitudes that are based on being loyal to a tribe or other social group. In other words, it is a conduct that displays one’s bias thoughts and feelings against a social group. This attitudinal behaviour when fully entrenched, gives way to an ingrained hatred towards anybody or anything that pertains to the other group.

Tribalism is a dreadful cancer that is eroding away our societal moral fibre, and has caused untold misery across the globe. Like a cankerworm, it has continued eating away the human consciousness, and man is slowly becoming a stranger to empathy. Indifferent is the status of our society today, because of the waning of the sentimental reproofs. Dr Mohammed Ahad Al razk says, “A mind of tribalism is a pillar for injustice and corruption.’’ And Roger Ebert posited that, ‘’Racism and all other ‘isms’ grow from primitive tribalism, the instinctive hostility against those of another tribe, race, religion, nationality, class or whatever.’’

It is so disheartening to note that tribalism is taking root in our world today, and it has percolated in almost all the segments of our society. Toeing the tribal line is counterproductive, and it is so addictive. It captivates both the victims and the perpetrators. Haile Selassie I warned that, ‘’Above all, we must avoid the pitfalls of tribalism. These pitfalls include; the amity-enmity complex (expressing love for your kind and hate for others), cronyism (favouritism based on friendship), ethnocentrism (a belief that they are better than others based on their heritage), nepotism (favouritism based on kinship), chauvinism (aggressive patriotism), xenocentrism (a direct antithesis of ethnocentrism), fascism (forcible suppression disparity), racism and jingoism among others. These may lead to xenophobia, genocide, ethnic cleansing and civil wars.

Martijn Hendrikus Benders posits that, ‘’In a neurotic society, insane ideas can become ‘normal’, the current triumph of tribalism is the result of rabid global anti-intellectualism.’’ And Ban Ki-moon said that, ‘’’Defeating racism, tribalism, intolerance and all forms of discrimination will liberate us all, victim and perpetrator alike.’’ We must be liberated because of the gulf developing between communities, just as Mwai Kinaki said, ‘’our unity was destroyed, as tribalism was entrenched.’’

There are innumerable examples of the poisonous fruits of tribalism, and I am going to enumerate a few;

1. Massacre of Jews by Germany Nazis

From 1933 to 1945, the Germany Nazis exterminated 8 million Jews. They hated the Jews so much that they wanted them to die a painful death. In his book; The Life of Adolf Hitler, Robert Payne wrote that, ‘’Hitler told Himmler that it was not enough for the Jews to die; they must die in agony…Himmler turned the problem over to his advisors, who concluded that a slow, agonizing death could be brought about by placing Jewish prisoners in freight cars in which floors were coated with…quicklime…which produced excruciating burns. The advisors estimated that it would take four days for the prisoners to die…Finally it was decided that the freight cars should be used in addition to extermination camps.’’ The Nazis run over a thousand Concentration camps and six extermination Camps, aka killing centres of death camps; they killed by shooting, by use of gas chambers and the freight cars (railway wagons coated with Calcium Oxide [CaO] aka quicklime). The architect of all this was Heinrich Luitpold Himmler an agronomist cum politician, who was second in command to Hitler. He controlled the camps, where they used indefinite detention, progrom, torture and mass murder. You can see to what extent a mind polluted by tribal hate can go in trying to appease its incessant and sordid appetite.

2. Rohingya (Genocide) massacre

Rohingya is an Indo-Aryan ethnic group of Rakhine State in Myanmar. The tribe has encountered perennial oppression by the Myanmar government and have been rendered Stateless; contrary to international law, Article 15 of the 1948 UDHR in particular. Earl Warren said, ‘’Citizenship is man’s basic right, for it is nothing less than the right to have rights.’’ In 2014, the Rohingya were excluded from the Myanmar national demographic census. And between October 2016 and January 2017; the first phase of genocide began, followed by the second phase in August 2017. According to reports by reputable media houses such as; Al Jazeera, VOA, New York Times and The Guardian among others; it is said that more than 24,000 people were killed in the clearance operations. 18,000 women and girls were raped, 116,000 were tortured and 36,000 were burnt to death. The majority of victims are said to have died from gunshots, while others were burnt in their homes. During the second phase in 2017, over a million Rohingya were displaced to India, Bangladeshi, Malaysia and Thailand among other countries. This shows how heartless and insane man can be due to tribalism.

3. The Matabeleland massacre

In 1983, Robert Mugabe used The 5th Brigade (an infantry brigade of the Zimbabwe National Army), to exterminate the Ndebele people in Matabeleland. The massacre was known as Gukurahundi, which means early rains that washes away chaff before the spring rains. The operation included detention, torture and pogrom. About 2,000 deaths were recorded, but a renowned South African journalist, Heidi Hull Holland suggests that up to 8,000 Ndebele were killed, while the local Ndebele put the number up 20,000 to 40,000. During Joshua Nkomo’s memorial; Late Mugabe admitted being involved in Gukurahundi and said that thousands had been killed, but called it a moment of madness. Madness indeed, how do you liken fellow human beings to chaff? As if they were inanimate matter.

Other examples include; the 1994 Rwandan genocide where the ‘pure’ Hutus killed about 800,000 Tutsi, Twa (indigenous pygmy people) and the moderate Hutus, whom they collectively called cockroaches. The Brundi genocide in 1972 and 1996 were about 80,000 to 210,000 died. And the xenophobia in South Africa, recurring since 2008.

Apart from violent tendencies, tribalism promotes social exclusion; through practices such as Endogamy (marriages within tribes), it’s a taboo to engage in Exogamy (marrying outside one’s ethnic group). This culture forbids the practice of Hypergamy (marrying a spouse of a higher class aka ‘marrying up’ or ‘marrying money’). I want state that marriage must be based on mutual love and not caste, ethnicity or ostentation. The value of a human being does not consist in material possessions, tribe or race. Man’s worthy is in the fact that he was created by the creator and in the creator’s semblance. In the creation account, Scriptures record that; ‘’…male and female created he them; and blessed them, and called their name ADAM, in the day when they were created.’’ The word Adam in Hebrew is translated as Man or Humanity.

Therefore, we all have one source and are collectively called Man or Adam as per scriptural nomenclature. There is therefore no difference, whether white, yellow or black. Borrowing the words of Elizabeth Candy Staton, ‘’we hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men and women are created equal.’’ Let us therefore learn to value life for what it is, and not what we attitudinally feel it to be.

Tribalism in Zambia is not different from the rest of the world. Recently we have seen how it has become so pronounced, soiling our reputation we have held for a long time. This construct started shortly after independence; the case in point is the 1968 election campaign, which saw the nation divided between two groups. The Easterners and Westerner were pitted against the Northerners and Southerners. As a direct rebuke to the trend; on 5th February 1968, Dr David Kenneth Kaunda resigned from the presidency. He rescinded his decision after being persuaded by Mr Grey Zulu. Later, the government introduced the ethnic quotas in government departments, state owned enterprises (SOEs) and diplomatic appointments, in order to have a balanced representation. In the Second Republic, Dr Kaunda unveiled the ‘’One Zambia, One Nation’’ motto to emphasise the need to unite the multi-ethnic state.

To further roll back the ugly schismogenesis in the young and developing state, Dr Kaunda’s government launched a number of policies; among them, was the deployment of civil servants to districts dominated by an ethnic group that is different from theirs. This policy encouraged Exogamy, and ultimately cohesion among different ethnic groupings. Among other factors, this cohesion has help the country to remain united and peaceful for a relatively longer time, until the recent tribal undertones. Despite being reprimanded by our well-meaning leaders across the political and religious divide, we still have nuances of this new culture.

Countrymen and women, ladies and gentlemen, Boys and Girls; I stand on the podium of morality and overtly expose the enchanting immorality of tribalism and its progenies. Consequentially, I assertively endorse the indispensable, requisite unity of brotherhood in the bond of love, tolerance and peace. And I entreat every sane and right thinking member of every neighbourhood and community, to deliberately engage in this social warfare to liberate ourselves from the bewitching causes and effects of tribalism. Make every effort to contend this baseness and inculcate the benevolent culture of inclusivity. Let us teach our children the importance of coexistence, despite the diverse cultural heritage. Please, “Allow the Chicks and Keets to grow together.’’ For today I will end here, Au revoir.

