Chipata magistrate jails Mchini man 15 months for house breaking, theft

THE Chipata Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a 20-year-old man of Mchini Compound to 15 months imprisonment with hard labour for house breaking and theft.

Appearing before senior resident magistrate Boniface Mwala on Tuesday was Isaac Phiri, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

According to the facts, Phiri broke into the house of Elizabeth Mulize on June 28, 2020 and stole one desktop computer, pressing iron, four pairs of shoes, one cell phone charger, one GOTV decoder, one duvet and one curtain, all valued at K9,490.

When asked by magistrate Mwala whether Mulize owed him something, Phiri said she never owed him anything.

Phiri said he broke into Mulize’s dwelling house around 08:00 hours on the material day.

Magistrate Mwala adjourned the matter to this Tuesday for presentation of written facts.

In mitigation, Phiri asked for leniency from the court as he was the first offender.

Magistrate Mwala said he was going to be lenient because the convict was the first offender who pleaded guilty adding that all the stolen items were recovered.

The sentence is with effect of the date of arrest.

And the Chipata Magistrates’ Court set July 17, 2020 as date for judgment in a matter where Donald Lungu of Chief Mishoro’s area in Kasenengwa district is charged with stock theft.

Resident magistrate Destiny Kalusopa set the judgment day after Lungu completed his defence on Monday.

In his defence, Lungu told the court that he never stole the animal but that it just went to his kraal.

He said after he discovered that there was a strange animal in his kraal, he started inquiring for the owner within the neighbouring villages.

Lungu said he was with the animal for four days.

He said after four days, police stormed his house and arrested him for allegedly stealing the animal.

When asked why he did not report the issue of the animal which he alleged had strayed to his kraal to police, Lungu said police arrested him when he was still inquiring.

Lungu said it was not true that he wanted to sell the animal to Bowasi Zulu.

Asked why he kept the animal for too long, Lungu said he only kept the animal for four days.

Later magistrate Kalusopa disqualified Lungu’s defence witness because he was in court when the accused was giving his defence.