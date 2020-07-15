Country fertile for progressive political parties – Silumbe

LEADERSHIP Movement has urged youths who have attained the voting age to get their National Registration Cards ready to register as voters as Electoral Commission of Zambia commences the mass registration exercise in October.

In an interview, LM president Richard Silumbe said nothing would halt the change of government in 2021 as all provinces were fertile for all political parties with progressive ideas.

He said his party is currently recruiting young people to take up leadership in 2021 in line with the manifesto of empowering youths.

“We have been encouraging our members to get NRCs ready, and then to get their voters’ cards because we want the youths to participate in the elections come 2021. This is the programme that we have been doing all over the country. We are encouraging youths to get these important documents as we are recruiting youths for jobs in 2021. This is a party programme which we are sensitising the grassroots on,” Dr Silumbe said. “We expect the government to ensure that all the young people who have reached the age of obtaining a voters’ card to register as voters, because it is a right of every citizen. They need to participate in voting and all these democratic processes.”

He said the LM was not in support of the short period prescribed by the ECZ for registration but that it was preparing people to register in large numbers.

Dr Silumbe said his party was using social media and mainstream media to encourage its members to get their NRCs ready to register as voters.

“Our party position is that we want to encourage the ECZ to ensure that they factor all the youths who have reached of age and they are able to vote. We are encouraging young people in our party to get their NRCs ready so that they can register as voters when the ECZ commences the exercise,” he said. “Our party manifesto looks at the youths. We want the youths to participate in the voting process. We want to give jobs to the youths and in the process we are encouraging them, we are educating them about the power of the vote. We know that it is the youth vote that makes a difference in every revolution. We are very focused on the youth and we are everywhere. Our message is clear, it is all over social media and the mainstream media and the people on the ground are doing a good job.”

Dr Silumbe urged the government not disfranchise any citizen by way of segregation in issuance of NRCs.

He said no tactics would stop the change of government in 2021 as all political parties were favoured.

“We do not expect government to segregate in the issuance of the NRCs, that is not how government of the people operates. We don’t expect government to elect where they should offer NRCs and where they shouldn’t but at the same time it does not worry us because we know that our message is clear,” said Dr Silumbe. “We are able to communicate and campaign in any region. There is nothing like stronghold because everyone wants a change. For us every place is fertile for our programme.”