I work very hard to be what I am – Mutale Mwanza

RADIO and television journalist Mutale Mwanza says she is not fazed by what people say about her character off air.

In an interview with Studio Ken’s Kennedy Gondwe, Mutale said she does not have to justify her finances and lifestyle to anybody.

She said the negativity about her life was draining and she does not understand why people call her names.

A continuation of the interview that was earlier disrupted after Mutale refused to answer the question relating to assertions that she is a ‘prostitute’ brought out her entrepreneur side and hard work.

“I don’t make any claims, I am who I am, I like to speak up for women, I like to stand up for women’s rights and that’s what it is. If the other people don’t agree, I have nothing to do with their opinion,” Mutale said unapologetically.

Mutale, who is also an entrepreneur, said she finds the notion that no woman would be successful without her being labeled a ‘prostitute’ who uses her body for favours, which was very insulting.

She said she does not regret her vagina rant on radio, which made many people uncomfortable.

He said she does not regret because the discussion on hot breakfast on that day was about how she has been a victim of cyber bullying.

“Every part of the body has got names…what is sacred about a vagina? That’s a word, that’s what it is called. I have no regret having mentioned the word vagina,” she said.

Mutale also said she does not regret cutting Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo when he called Hot FM radio.

“Why not, he wasn’t giving me a chance to ask questions so…” Mutale said.

She said her experience on Red Hot breakfast on Hot FM had been a roller-coaster, given the politically charged nature of the programme.

Mutale said being a highly opinionated show, she had learnt to research, read a lot and develop a thick skin.

“The Red Hot Breakfast is different from anything else I have ever done in life, from radio on the Copperbelt on Flava FM, going to Kumwesu which was also entertainment to Good Morning which was entertainment and lifestyle, the Red Hot breakfast is just a different show,” she explained.

Mutale noted that while presenting the “Red Hot’ breakfast show, and depending on the topic, she had rubbed some people the wrong way.

Struggling to explain the pinnacle and downside of the show, Mutale said depending on what is said, some people have aggressively not agreed with her.

“If your opinion is not popular…it’s something I believe in and stand on but if most people feel that it is not what most people think, sometimes I sit and think that should I rescind by decision or position, should I read more, what really am I missing? So the show makes me read. Those moments for me are memorable,” she said.

She further said owing to her deep rooted opinion about certain political topics, she has been accused of belonging to the PF government.

Mutale also recalls when she was associated with the opposition UPND just because she did not agree with some PF officials.

She said the spin of the show, on Hot FM, was hair raising and a twist that she relishes a lot.

“Because I speak based on truth and that’s what our bosses tell us, you know Kennedy, muchishinka tamwaba umwenso (In truth there is not fear), if I call it as it is, depending on what the truth is, I may offend whoever is affected,” she said.

She adamantly refused to accept the notion that she goes overboard with her statements on radio.

Further, Mutale said she finds the notion that it is not necessary to flaunt her flesh backward because the pictures in question were taken while at the beach in Siavonga.

Shocked by the notion, Mutale said, “When you go to the beach, what do you do…you swim, sock in sand, basking in the sun, I didn’t go there for anything else but to relax so if I chose to swim, am I going to swim in a Bubu (long dress)?” she asked.

“What is a better way on swimming when you go on holiday? Please help me understand. How do you swim? If I am going to the beach to swim and someone is saying I am displaying my body, I find that offensive. I’m offended, and actually people owe me an apology. Women should be respected and respected based on their qualification and not anything else,” she said.

Mutale said she was confused by how the issue of the vagina was so pronounced, overlooking the fact that she was attacked on social media.

“I was attacked and nobody worries about that but everybody focuses on that I used the word vagina. I find that very confusing. Do you know why I used the word vagina? I have been attacked, not once, not twice, called names and that I use by body to get favours and I decided to stand up and defend myself and said a lot of things. I work very hard, I have two jobs, plus other running contracts. I make money. I leave this place at 04:00 hours and for me to be accused of what I was accused of, I got tired because it started affecting my profession. So I decided to speak about it on radio and shockingly from everything that I said, people focused on the word vagina,” complained Mutale.