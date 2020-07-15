L/STONE COUNCIL APPROVE MARAMBA STADIUM REHAB

THE Livingstone City Council has accepted the FAZ request to rehabilitate Maramba Stadium to international standards under FIFA funding.

And the Council has turned its Dambwa North Road-side former housing office into a camp house for its FAZ Division One side, Livingstone Pirates Football Club.

Two weeks ago, Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) general secretary Adrian Kashala told The Mast that the association was waiting for permission from the Livingstone City Council to have the stadium rehabilitated.

In an interview, Council public relations officer Melvin Mukela said a memorandum of understanding has been drafted by the local authority, but was yet to be signed by the two parties.

“An MoU has since been drawn and this is between the Council and FAZ. So, it spells out the terms and references that we must ride on for us to be able to have the stadium rehabilitated. So very soon a meeting will have to be called so that FAZ can look at the MoU,” he said. “And from there that is where things will have to start. But the good thing is that the Council and FAZ have agreed that the stadium can be rehabilitated. What was left was the MoU and this has since been done.”

Mukela said the Council had also continued to work on improving the stadium whose works under government stalled after the 2013 UNTWO General Assembly which the country co-hosted with Zimbabwe.

The stadium was closed for rehabilitation under the UNWTO funding in 2012.

“We have put up a perimeter wire fence so that when the season starts, Livingstone Pirates FC can start using the stadium. Right now, we are watering the pitch so that it can be ready for use,” Mukela said.

On the Livingstone Pirates FC’s club house, Mukela said the facility would help motivate players so that the team could get into the premier league.

“We need to give them morale to work hard. We are trying very hard so that we can qualify to the premier league. We are trying by all means to make sure that our players are motivated,” said Mukela.

Meanwhile, Livingstone Pirates president Aggrey Njekwa said the team was busy training ahead of resumption of the league season.

“They are currently training in groups preparing for the unforeseen because the provincial division ones have not yet been given a direction on when to resume games. But we are training to ensure that we keep fit,” said Njekwa.