No need to keep that dysfunctional leader – Mpundu

FORMER PF Kitwe district commissioner Binwell Mpundu has called on Zambians to apply for a ‘Donchi kubeba’ in the 2021 general elections.

Mpundu, who has fallen out of favour with the PF, said there was no need to keep dysfunctional leaders after 2021.

“Your vote is secret. We have 9 to 10 months to go before Parliament is dissolved signaling the hit of campaigns for the 2021 elections. “Icikalika pa nsaka musumba wa bwali (people can only stick to something that is making sense). There’s no need to keep that dysfunctional leader if he or she has failed you in the last four years,” he wrote on his Facebook page. “If they bring you money and goodies to buy your support, just get and eat, for it is your reward for having given them a job as your representative.”

Mpundu said the key was to vote wisely as well as telling others to do the same, “unless tacilemikalipa (it’s not hurting you) for the neglect and underdevelopment in your area which has been sponsored by your representatives.”

Mpundu urged Zambians to make sure that they obtained National Registration Cards if they are of age.

“Make sure you register as a voter in October for you to exercise your power to make leaders,” said Mpundu.