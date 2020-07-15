PF HOPELESS…real agony awaits them – Sejani

ACKSON Sejani says real agony awaits the governing PF.

He was commenting on the mobile issuance of national registration cards (NRCs).

Recently, home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo said the programme would be done in two phases, with the first phase scheduled to begin on August 1, 2020 while the second phase would start on September 1, 2020.

Each phase would be carried out in 40 days’ time.

North-Western, Northern, Copperbelt, Eastern and Luapula provinces are in the phase first phase while Lusaka, Southern, Western, Central and Muchinga Provinces are in the second phase.

“In all these filthy machinations, I hope that real agony awaits PF. Agony is scheming to have more NRCs in your strongholds in the hope of getting more votes but, however, ending up having those people vote against you en masse,” Sejani told The Mast. “This is the best way of teaching a hopeless leadership that has reduced an NRC to be a document for voting purposes only.”

Sejani, once a local government minister under the presidency of Frederick Chiluba, explained that an NRC was a vital document of citizenship and that it performed many more functions than just voting.

He said an NRC was a security document, above everything else.

He noted that a country failing to register its citizens “dangerously compromises national security because it cannot distinguish between a national and a non-national.”

“But for PF everything is politicised, including an NRC,” Sejani said.

He agreed that there were two phases of NRC issuance but that “the phases are not the way Mr Kampyongo announced them.”

“The two phases of this PF exercise are as follows:

Phase one was the clandestine NRC issuing exercise done by PF in areas they regard as their strongholds and phase two is now the one announced by the minister in Parliament,” he said.

“This public phase is to appease a sceptical public into believing that something is happening when in fact nothing is seriously happening. The serious exercise was the one done clandestinely in PF strongholds. That exercise ran smoothly and efficiently with no administrative bottlenecks experienced.”

He said Zambians must now wait for the now announced public phase with all its bottlenecks, ranging from shortage of films to lack of fuel to move the crews around.

Sejani believes there shall be bottlenecks during this public phase of NRC issuance.

He anticipates more and pronounced bottlenecks in opposition strongholds, than there would be in areas where the PF enjoyed popularity.

“In all these filthy machinations I hope that real agony awaits PF. Agony is scheming to have more NRCs in your strongholds in the hope of getting more votes but, however, ending up having those people vote against you en masse. This is the best way of teaching a hopeless leadership that has reduced an NRC to be a document for voting purposes only,” Sejani said.

The former Mapatizya member of parliament pointed out that it was those little things happening way before polling day that constituted an unlevelled playing field and therefore rigging.

“These are schemes that the so-called election observers don’t get to see and appreciate before declaring any election free and fair. You jet in a day before voting and on voting day you briefly move out of your hotel room to visit one or two polling stations then come back and start drafting a statement certifying the election to be free and fair. These observer missions are partners in crime with sitting governments. That is why they were shamed in Kenya and just recently they were again exposed in Malawi. You cannot declare an election free and fair whose process you have not observed. Were you there when delimitation of constituencies was being done? Did you see how constituency boundaries were being manipulated so as to disadvantage the opposition. Did you witness the selective issuance of NRCs? What about voter registration; did you witness the sponsored confusion and administrative mayhem that was unleashed in opposition strongholds?” Sejani asked. “Have you taken time to learn how the public media is no go area for the opposition even when they all pay taxes? A government that does not tolerate a fair media house! In order to be said to be fair, a media house must skew its coverage to always favour the ruling party. Anything else you become a candidate for liquidation or closure. These are things that the observer missions should have been looking at. Things like the voter register and how it looks like as a final document. How transparent was the choice of the company that printed ballot papers and who witnessed the printing exercise?”

He said if an observer has not observed the entire electoral process, “please do not play your free and fair template on us. “

He said if an observer did that, “you would be legitimising fraud of the grandest order.”

“Those planning to come and observe elections in Zambia next year must take heed. They must take note of what is happening now to avoid Kenya and Malawi embarrassment. I pay tribute to the people of Malawi for standing up in defence of their democracy,” Sejani said. “We used to be one country as the federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland. Although we separated politically at independence we, in my opinion, still formed something of a federation of rigging. All three countries had governments that had great appetite for rigging elections. Today, however, Malawi is breaking away from this federation and is establishing its democratic credentials ahead of both Zambia and Zimbabwe.”

Sejani noted that Malawians were fighting for their democracy, with little help from outside.

“We, in Zambia can learn something from our neighbour. Zambia was once a torch-bearer in terms of fighting for multiparty democracy on the African continent. We must not lag behind when it comes to defending it. Right now democracy is under severe threat from these vultures in PF,” he said. “We must stand and defend it as Zambians. No one else will do it for us because the so-called foreign observer missions have become partners in crime with sitting despotic governments. That is why Africa needs to start seriously questioning their relevance as they are becoming a source of political instability on the continent.”

Meanwhile, Sejani pointed out that Bill 10 was a grand design by PF to rig the 2021 elections and subsequent elections thereafter.

He also thanked Zambians for putting up a spirited fight against “this subversive piece of legislation.”

Sejani reminded Zambians that “as we fight Bill 10, however, we must not drop our guard but be on the lookout for time honoured antics at rigging such as the one announced by home affairs minister, Mr Kampyongo, in Parliament.”