PF official loses defamation case against The Mast

SOUTHERN Province PF youth chairman Obby Mweemba has lost his defamation case against The Mast newspaper in the Livingstone High Court.

In 2018, Mweemba sued the newspaper over a story that exposed wrangles in the ruling party’s leadership in the province.

Particularly, Mweemba complained about the words: “The PF secretary faced wrangles with the provincial committee chaired by Lawrence Evans calling for Hamukale to be fired while another faction in the ruling party has nicknamed three officials namely Evans, former Livingstone District Commissioner Omar Munsanje and provincial young chairman Obby Mweemba as the Mailon Brothers who were destabilising the PF.”

In his writ of summons, Mweemba submitted that the Mailon Brothers were a ferocious gang of serial killers who were gunned down by the Zambia Army.

Mweemba submitted that such reference was understood to mean that he belonged to a ferocious and destructive criminal gang whose object was to cause anarchy to the Patriotic Front (PF).

He was demanding general, exemplary and punitive damages for libel and slander.

He also demanded an injunction against The Mast from further publishing the said or any other similar libel.

Mweemba further sought compensation, in monetary terms, for loss of business due to the publication of what he termed false and malicious article.

He sought damages for inconvenience, embarrassment, distress and emotional stress.

Mweemba further sought interest at the current bank lending rate from the date of the writ until full payment, costs; and any other relief the court might deem fit.

In his judgment delivered on July 10, 2020, judge Mathew Zulu stated that Mweemba had failed to prove that the article complained of was indeed defamatory.

Judge Zulu further ordered Zulu to pay costs for The Mast as well as for himself.

“On the totality of the evidence, I therefore come to the inescapable conclusion that the Plaintiff has failed to prove on a balance of probabilities that the Article complained of was defamatory as he has failed to prove that it had the effect of causing him to be shunned or avoided or that it exposed him to hatred, contempt or ridicule. The Plaintiff’s claim for defamation therefore fails,” ruled judge Zulu.

“… The court also observed that the plaintiff was political figure and declined to give him a perpetual injunction as it was of the view that to do so would be to inhibit free debate on political matters and that it would restrain the defendant from publishing their opinions. The Plaintiff in this case has failed to show that he suffered any loss at all. The action would have nonetheless failed…. In conclusion, the Plaintiff’s action fails. I award the costs of this action to the Defendant, the same to be taxed in default of agreement. Leave to appeal is granted.”