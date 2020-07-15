The number of female MPs, councillors is painfully low

Women in Parliament and councils are underrepresented.
Women have had inadequate opportunities in social participation, especially in striving for political rights and power in the government and different institutions.
Women may face a number of challenges that affect their ability to participate in political life and become political leaders.
There’s need to continually explore measures that may increase women’s participation in government at all levels, from the local to the national.
Women face numerous obstacles in achieving representation in governance.
One of the big challenges is financing a campaign.
Women face adversities with things such as financing a campaign because they are not as heavily recruited as men by party leaders. There are two factors that contribute to this trend. Firstly, party leaders tend to recruit candidates who are similar to them. Since most party leaders are men, they usually see men as prime candidates because they share more similarities than most women do. The same concept applies when discussing the second factor. Recruitment works through networks such as lower level office holders. Since women are underrepresented in these networks they are less likely to be recruited than men. Due to these challenges, women have to spend time and conscious effort building a financial support system, unlike men.
Gender inequality within families, inequitable division of labour within households, and cultural attitudes about gender roles further subjugate women and serve to limit their representation in public life. Societies that are highly patriarchal often have local power structures that make it difficult for women to combat. Thus, their interests are often not represented or are under-represented.
Additionally, women running for public office typically gain additional, unnecessary scrutiny on their private lives. For instance, fashion choices of politically active women are often picked apart by the media. In these “analyses” women rarely gain approval from those in the media, who usually say they either show too much skin or too little, or perhaps that they either look too feminine or too masculine.
Their romantic lives are often subject of much interest to the general population, perhaps more so than their political agenda or stances on issues.
Those who appear to be sexually active outside a monogamous marriage run into particular difficulties, since they tend to be portrayed as vexatious vixens who are more interested in their private romantic lives than in their public responsibilities. If they are in a monogamous, married relationship but have children, then their fitness for office becomes a question of how they manage being a politician while taking care of their children, something that a male politician would rarely, if ever, be asked about.
Family duties and family forming cause significant delays in aspiring women’s political careers.
