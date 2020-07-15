Unpacking M&E with Dr Kanyamuna Results-Based Leadership required for Africa’s Growth

The Bible, in Isaiah 42:16 records, “And I will lead the blind by ways that they knew not; I will lead them in paths that they have not known: I will make darkness light before them, and crooked things straight. These things will I do unto them, and not forsake them”. This is part of the song of praise to the Lord by Prophet Isaiah. It can also be viewed as a prayer of an African poor man and woman who daily petitions God to give them leaders full of love, mercy, grace, honesty and hardworking to emancipate them from abject poverty and untold misery. For me, this song or prayer is being sung and said by the masses across the length and breadth of the African continent—from Congo Brazzaville to Addis Ababa and from Cape to Cairo.

Using data from the World Bank, the Table below shows percentages of Gross Domestic Product Growth ( per cent GDP Growth) for selected African countries between 2000 and 2019. To attain some level of comparison, I have deliberately included countries from Southern Africa, West Africa, East Africa and North Africa.

Country 2019 2015 2010 2005 2000

Zambia 1.7 2.9 10.3 7.2 3.9

Zimbabwe -8.1 1.8 19.7 -5.7 -3.1

Malawi 4.4 2.8 6.9 3.3 1.6

Tanzania 5.8 6.2 6.3 7.5 4.5

Rwanda 9.4 8.7 7.3 9.4 8.4

Kenya 5.4 5.7 8.4 5.9 0.6

Cote d’Ivoire 6.9 8.8 2.0 1.7 -2.1

Ghana 6.5 2.2 7.9 5.9 3.7

Sierra Leone 5.5 -20.6 5.3 4.5 6.7

South Sudan No data* -10.8 5.5 7.5* 6.3*

Mauritania 5.9 5.4 2.6 8.6 -3.9

Niger 5.8 4.4 8.4 7.1 -1.1

As an economic indicator and measurement of the phenomenon of ‘development’, GDP is defined as the total monetary or market value of all the finished goods and services produced within a country’s borders in a specific time period. As a broad measure of overall domestic production, it functions as a comprehensive scorecard of a given country’s economic health. GDP provides an economic snapshot of a country, used to estimate the size of an economy and growth rate. GDP can be calculated in three ways, using expenditures, production, or incomes.

From the data in the Table, it is shameful to empirically observe that some of the countries are today worse off economically compared to their statuses 20 years ago (i.e. Zambia & Zimbabwe). While Sierra Leone (a country that was at war for long) is also weak, its 2019 GDP of 5.5 per cent is not so bad compared to what it was in 2000 at 6.7 per cent. Zambia had started very well with GDP growths of 3.9 per cent in 2000, 7.2 per cent in 2005 and 10.3 per cent in 2010. God forbid, whatever happened from 2010, we see GDP growth nose-diving to 2.9 per cent in 2015 and a further poor performing economy settling for a ‘bad’ 1.7 per cent in 2019. From these trends, Zambia is headed for some negative GDP growth from 2020 onwards, just like its twin country Zimbabwe with -8.1 growth rate in 2019.

However, there is some hope in Africa in that some countries and leaders have inspired national growth. It is worthy to note and admire Malawi, Tanzania, Kenya, Ghana and Mauritania. It is even more worthy for other African countries in similar economic malaise (sickness) like Zambia and Zimbabwe to take serious lessons from Rwanda and Cote d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast). Engulfed with war and destabilisation, Rwanda maintained a healthy GDP growth for the last 20 years rising from 8.4 per cent in 2000 through 9.4 per cent in 2005, 7.3 per cent in 2010, 8.7 per cent in 2015 and 9.4 per cent surge in 2019. This is remarkable. The same can be said about Cote d’Ivoire. Ravaged with war and terror for most of the 2000-2010 decade, the country’s leadership grew the economy from -2.1 per cent in 2000 to 6.9 per cent last year (2019). The people and leaderships of Rwanda and Cote d’Ivoire are admirable and should be emulated by both the leaderships and peoples of poorly managed countries like Zambia and Zimbabwe. In fact, Zimbabwe may be somewhat understood because that country was under economic sanctions for a long time, up-to-date but Zambia has had no tangible excuses to offer rather than poor national leadership and management of our economic fundamentals. For Zambia, while peace and religiosity prevailed exponentially, GDP growth rates keep dropping. Why oh God! Surely we should start competing with unstable countries like South Sudan? African countries can do better not always seeing our leaders swimming or battling in corruption, nepotism, tribalism, ignorance, regionalism, mediocrity, hypocritical religiosity, etc.

Results-based leadership is desperately required to inspire growth and development sustainability on the African continent. While valid reasons are usually advanced on the need for the peoples of Africa not to sit but get to work to better their lives, I have a view that poor and corruptly infiltrated leaderships at any level undermines the process of societal growth and development. In Africa, we have a situation where leaders are elected in public office and once there, they declare war against their own people who voted them into power. This fight comes in many forms—predominantly by stealing and embezzling public resources which are supposed to support rural agriculture, education for our children, healthcare services, quality infrastructure and improvement of public development policy. We see deliberate, selfish and unsustainable programmes like youth empowerment funds at the expense of investing in industries that create career opportunities for all citizens.

President Edgar Lungu and his Cabinet for instance, did not need to enjoy themselves today if GDP as an indicator of development was to be used to judge their performance. The people of Zambia have empirical evidence to put the PF government’s neck on the slaughtering table and actually chop off its neck. How may we explain the fall in GDP growth from 10.3 per cent in 2010 to a paltry 1.7 per cent in 2019 yet this government is not doing anything significant to revive the economy? To the contrary, PF is asking for another vote from the Zambians in 2021? But what amazes me most is the ‘humbleness and conformity’ of Zambians to this pathetic economic situation. Citizens needed to do the PF government a great favour by daily and consistently so pointing out the socio-economic atrocities exerted on the economy and welfare of the people. Perhaps that is why the Malawians set their development bar very high by demanding for the removal of a fairly well performing government (by GDP growth standards). They want a better life for themselves, not feeding and fattening a few greedy politicians and well connected crooks.

Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) implemented by a national leadership anchored on the knowledge and skills of Results-Based Management (RBM) approach will surely give Africa a new economic growth and development face. We need an aggressive development agenda across Africa, one that is results-oriented but firmly pursued by leaderships and citizens that are equal to the task. M&E and RBM skills and practices are wonderful tools available to Africa and for Africans to adopt in pursuit of a transformed continent. Aluta continua (struggle continues) for an Africa and its intra-country leaderships that inspire citizens for real growth and development.

Dr. Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm