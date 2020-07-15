Zambia has become a jungle, notes Chifire

GREGORY Chifire says wave of attacks on radio stations by PF cadres should open the eyes of Zambians to the terror the ruling party is going to unleash on defenceless citizens as the country nears elections and as well as during and after voting.

In a statement, Chifire said going by what is happening, if nothing is done, 2021 elections risk being the bloodiest in the history of Zambia because “we have a bloody thirsty party running the affairs of the nation”.

He said the PF had become a monster that eats her own children.

“It is a party headed by wicked men and women who can do anything to stay in power. These are the wicked that the Bible warned about that if the wicked bear rule, the people mourn. The PF is the biggest enemy to the well-being of Zambia,” he said. “This is a government that has unleashed myriads of plagues on the people. If one is not killed by poverty, gassers are waiting. If one survives poverty and gassers violent cadres are waiting. Zambia has become a jungle. Citizens have become an endangered species hunted by ravenous PF wolves. Clearly this government has no pleasure in the well-being of the citizens.”

Chifire said there’s no need to pretend that at the centre of the violence was President Edgar Lungu’s style of leadership.

“Everything starts and ends with leadership. Lungu should be held responsible for the political violence taking place in our country today,” he said. “He should be held accountable for any Zambian life that will be lost now and in the future as a result of political violence because the violence has his full blessings.”

Chifire said, as Head of State, President Lungu had all the machinery to stop the violence at an instant but that the man seemed to be benefiting from the violence.

He said according to President Lungu and his cronies, by unleashing terror on the opposition, they would fail to campaign and thus give the PF an election advantage.

Chifire urged Zambians to be ready to defend their democracy against what he called a criminal regime that is ready to go to any length to stay in power.

“We have seen how he has been using the public order Act to stop the opposition from gathering. Now he has also added violence as a tool to ban opposition from organising support,” he said. “This regime knows that it cannot win clean elections. It will use violence and intimidation, that’s the only hope they have to retain to power.”

Chifire noted that the PF campaign has been structured around tactics akin to terrorism.

He said the PF tried gassing and that when it failed, they have now unleashed violent cadres, “but I can speak with certainty that this also will fail”.

“Zambians have already made up their minds. Zambians will defend themselves with whatsoever they have and will also defend their vote,” said Chifire.