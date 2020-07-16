Dr Mulenga was icon of family – widow

A SOLEMN atmosphere characterised the funeral service of late home affairs permanent secretary Dr Chileshe Mulenga at the Cathedral of Holy Cross in Lusaka yesterday.

His widow Mary Mulenga described him as an icon of the family.

“Bashi Mwamba, you have left a big gap in the family that will never be filled. Lesa umwine ewishibe (only God knows), how you had to go in this manner! God! You gave me a wonderful husband, God you have taken him back. May your name be praised,” said Mary.

And speaking on behalf of other children, his son Mwamba described his father as the hardest working man he had known ever.

He said Dr Mulenga had a big heart that accommodated every family member.

“He discouraged laziness. That principle in itself is the principle he instilled in many friends and us as children,” said Mulenga.

Dr Mulenga’s sister, Lilian Makasa, said “As a family, we are still in shock to learn that you have gone.”

Under the new normal of masking, sanitizing and temperature check, about 250 mourners attended the requiem mass.

Dr Mulenga died suddenly on Sunday at a lodge in Lusaka.

Dr Mulenga has left behind a wife Mary, who is a NGOCC board chairperson, and five children.

After church service, the funeral proceeded for burial at the memorial park.

First lady Esther Lungu, home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo, defence’s Davies Chama, health’s Dr Chitalu Chilufya, PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri, lands’s Jean Kapata, tourism and art’s Ronald Chitotela, Luapula Province minister Nickson Chilangwa, secretary to the cabinet Simon Miti, Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa and PF Lusaka Province secretary Kennedy Kamba among others attended the service.