Just Politics; by Aaron Ng’ambi: “Don’t Boo. Vote”

The temptation to think that we know it all or can do it all by ourselves is nothing but a common human error. Some people refer to this kind of thinking as egotistical, which of course all of us do have in one form or the other. But also, this kind of thinking can be attributed to arrogance. However, when it comes to the role of public servants, one thing should be clear, which is the fact that whatever we do or seek to do should be in the best interest of the people and not for personal gain. And so anyone who has this kind of mindset and intentions will yield desirable outcomes for a true leader. Therefore, it is incumbent upon all those holding public office to make sure that they put aside emotions and egos in pursuing that which is right and just for the people. This is extremely crucial for those in public office because if they know that the offices which they hold belong to the people then that would prompt a more thoughtful and rational response or reactions even in the face of what others may perceive as adversity. Unfortunately in Zambia today, we seem to be witnessing the opposite of what one would expect from a responsible public figure, our so-called government leaders are nothing but emotional renegade individuals. These chaps seem to have nothing to do but simply react on emotions on anything and everything in the name of defending and pleasing the Republican President. For example, let’s consider the recent incident which just happened in Monze District of Southern Province where President Lungu was booed by the residents of that district as his motorcade drove through the area.

The incident itself was no surprise to some of us, because unlike cadres, members and sympathisers of the Patriotic Front (PF) government, most of us know very well that this is not the first time a President of Zambia or any sitting president of a country has been booed. In fact, to any well-meaning Zambian, this kind of event was almost expected due to the terrible performance of this President and his government in as far as issues of corruption, the rule of law and good governance. The constant lies which this government continues to tell the people concerning Bill 10 are so unbelievable and unbearable. The poverty in our country have reached the highest levels than ever before, while those in government continue to enrich themselves at the expense of the people. And so, when you have all these conditions going against you, the natural response from the people is nothing other than displeasure towards your leadership and government. Hence the reaction from the people of Monze, the booing of this President may not be the first and last as we saw it, but rather might become the new norm if the PF government does not change course. What caught my attention during this unfortunate event were not the actions of the residents of Monze but rather the reactions of the presidential surrogates who happen to be the so-called leaders of the ruling party. Almost instantly and without shame, some of the high profile PF officials and ministers made pronouncements targeting leaders of the opposition and threatening them if they go to the Copperbelt Province or other areas which the PF thinks are their strongholds. Let me just say that therein is the problem because what the President’s followers are doing is not just inciting violence but also exhibiting immature behaviour for anyone entrusted with leadership responsibilities. If a charismatic president such as Barrack Obama can be booed by his own people, who is Edgar Lungu for the people of Monze not to be able to express their feelings freely? On the 12th of September 2016 President Obama was shown live on video during a national major sports event where he was delivering a speech in honour of the victims of the September 11th attacks. It was in that very stadium where Obama was booed by the crowed, but not once did you ever hear the president or his people lash out at the American public. This is how mature, controlled and contained leadership acts even in the face of provocation.

Now some people might think that perhaps president Obama would have reacted differently if his opponent were the ones being booed. And by the same logic, it is safe to assume that maybe Hakahinde Hichilema (HH) and other opposition leaders rejoiced as President Lungu was booed in Monze district. I do not think or even wish to entertain such narrow thinking because leaders with great ideas and a clear vision are preoccupied with big and better things rather than petty issues. Not long before the event of the12th of September 2016 speech, where Obama was booed in a stadium, the Democratic Party in America held a national convention in July of 2016; it was at the convention where president Obama spoke to the Democrats. The US president then gave an eloquent speech endorsing Hilary Clinton as the nominee and standard bearer for the Democratic Party. As president Obama went on with his speech, comparing the two candidates of the upcoming election namely Hilary Clinton from his party and Donald Trump of the Republican Party, the crowd booed each time Mr. Trump’s name was mentioned by Obama. It was this reaction from the crowed that prompted Obama to coin the phrase “Don’t boo, Vote!” This is the response of an elegant statesman, a response like no other without any emotions attached to it. And so to the people of Monze district in Southern Province, and to all the people of Zambia across the country I say unto you “Do not boo, Vote!” we have an election around the corner and the ballot is your best bet and the most effective way for you to express your frustrations against all the broken promises and all the lies told to us by this regime.

We are almost exactly a year away from a scheduled general election. The people of Zambia will do well by turning up in numbers to vote and elect the right kind of leadership we desperately need in our country. My wish is that the political players will engage in a civilized and peaceful discourse, between now and the elections. We need to encourage anyone with better ideas to come forward and then let the people to choose who they will entrust with the reins of power. Remember let us go vote next year, booing anyone will not do good if we do not translate our frustrations into action.

