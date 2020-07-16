Zambia engages Rwanda over terror allegations

STATE House has advised the nation to wait for diplomatic engagements over allegations that President Edgar Lungu sponsored rebel activities against the Rwandese government.

On Monday this week, a terror suspect told a Rwandan Court that President Lungu was financing rebel activities against that government.

Callixte Nsabimana aka Major Sankara, who claimed to be the head of Rwanda rebel group National Liberation Force (NLF), told the judge at the International and Cross-Border Crimes in Nyanza, a district in southern Rwanda, that President Lungu helped rebel factions to attack Rwanda.

NLF is a military wing of a Rwanda opposition political party, the Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change led by Rwandan dissident Paul Rusesabagina, known for protecting people during the 1994 Rwandan genocide as a manager of Hotel des Mille Collines.

In a statement this afternoon, State House said it was important for people to verify the authenticity of the story before making comments.

“State House is concerned that despite stating its position on allegations purported to have come out of a court trial in Rwanda, some citizens have continued to issue wild speculations and accusations on the matter,” said President Lungu’s special assistant for press and public relations Isaac Chipampe.

“As stated on Tuesday, State House maintains that the allegations, purported to have been submitted to a Rwandan court, are false and the Zambian government is dealing with the matter through diplomatic channels with Rwanda. State House would, therefore, like to advise all citizens, including the media, to allow the due process of diplomacy to take its course without speculations and further unwarranted allegations.”