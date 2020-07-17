Govt is risking their lives – National Assembly sources

NATIONAL Assembly staff have complained that the government is risking their lives and those of members of parliament by insisting that the House continues sitting.

The sources told The Mast that it was immoral for the government to risk people’s lives in its quest to pass the infamous National Assembly Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019.

“We have now experienced two deaths of staff at the National Assembly within a space of one week. The first to die of COVID-19 was a security officer […]who passed on last week. This was not publicised for fear of parliament being forced to adjourn sine dié,” the sources said. “To make things worse, another National Assembly staffer named, a nurse at the National Assembly clinic has also just passed away this (Wednesday) evening. She even earlier reported for work today, until she fell ill and died. It is also worth noting that Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya, Minister of Communications and Transport and MP for Lunte; Hon Dr Martin Malama, MP for Kanchibiya and former IG; and Hon Kalalwe Mukosa, MP for Chinsali are currently down with COVID-19.”

The sources demanded that parliament adjourns quickly to save lives.

“The question is, why risk our MPs just because of PF’s desperation to try their luck once again on the already dead Bill 10?” asked the sources. “The PF government is risking the lives of MPs and National Assembly staff from COVID-19 by insisting on Parliament to continue sitting just to try and bring life back into the dead Bill 10. Against all odds, Parliament is still sitting to date, even when a number of parliament and National Assembly staff have tested positive for COVID-19.”

And according to a statement released Wednesday by Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe, 19 people at the institution have so far tested positive to the coronavirus.

“I wish to inform the media and the nation at large that some COVID-19 cases have been recorded at the National Assembly of Zambia (NAZ). Confirmed cases as of Wednesday, 15thJuly, 2020 are as follows: three (3) members of parliament (MPs); 10 National Assembly of Zambia staff; and six (6) non-staff tested at the National Assembly Clinic,” stated Mbewe. “This brings the total cumulative number of cases monitored by the National Assembly COVID-19 testing centre to nineteen (19). In order to manage the current situation and prevent further spread of the virus, the National Assembly of Zambia continues to operate under strict guidelines as recommended by the Ministry of Health and as provided for in the National Assembly of Zambia (Coronavirus Disease – 2019) Temporary Standing Orders of 2020.”