Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja complains that there is a growing tendency of political party cadres storming police stations with impunity.
And he has called on “all police officers to ensure that such criminal conduct comes to an end”.
Kanganja cites some incidences recorded in Lusaka and the Copperbelt provinces “where some cadres were seen protesting or causing confusion at police stations”.
“Another area of concern is the unending provocation, clashes and attacks happening at grave sites by these same political cadres. I want to warn all those who think they are above the law that being a law enforcement agency, the Zambia Police shall not sit and watch the unruly conduct of political party cadres take its toll,” says
Kanganja. “We shall not at any point tolerate any misconduct, thuggery behaviour, by anyone irrespective of their political affiliation and I am calling on all police officers to ensure that such criminal conduct comes to an end. I want to emphasise that it will not be business as usual as I have directed my officers to be firm on the ground and apply the law accordingly.”
Kanganja is responsible for this anarchy, chaos.
To preserve his job, Kanganja allowed Patriotic Front cadres to get away with this criminal conduct.
Last year, the Police Service Commission fired four police officers for beating up Patriotic Front cadres who stormed a police station in Sesheke during a parliamentary by-election.
Kanganja and his political masters have created this anarchy that today even they themselves are scared of.
If you allow anarchy and impunity this is what you reap.
Kanganja and his political masters have destroyed the police. He is the worst police chief this country has ever known. Kanganja has allowed his political masters to take control of police operational decisions. Today even outright crooked elements like Lewis Mosho are in control of units and can use them with impunity to fulfil their criminal schemes. Look at Mosho’s abuse of the Chinese using the police!
This has been possible because of Kanganja’s spineless leadership of the police. So what is this hypocrisy?
