Magistrate Mwale ejects Kamba, Sichone from court

CHIEF resident magistrate Lameck Mwale has warned corruption-accused health minister Chitalu Chilufya to stop ferrying sympathisers to court.

And police officers yesterday beat up three unruly Patriotic Front (PF) cadres that went to offer solidarity to Dr Chilufya who was taking plea on corruption charges before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrate Mwale also chased Dr Chilufya’s sympathisers, Lusaka Province PF secretary Kennedy Kamba and Muchinga Province minister Malozo Sichone from court before he could proceed with the matter.

Last week, magistrate Mwale could not explain the charges to Dr Chilufya as Kamba had allowed a lot of PF cadres in the court room, thereby causing chaos and disrupting the proceedings.

Magistrate Mwale only spared Dr Chilufya’s wife, Dr Mutinta Mudenda, saying sympathisers were not allowed in court.

He said the Judiciary had set guidelines not to allow sympathisers in court but only the accused, their lawyers and the media in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

And Anti-riot police officers sealed off all the entrances leading to the court complex as early as 06:00 hours.

Police officers were dotted as far as the University Teaching Hospital, Zambia Statistics Agency offices, University of Zambia’s Ridgeway Campus, and the Lusaka Central Correctional Facility, commonly known as Chimbokaila, to prevent PF cadres from thronging the court premises.

Around 08:00 hours, one PF cadre disguised himself and came driving a white Toyota Hilux at maximum speed whilst flashing a police beacon.

He forcefully entered the court premises, disregarding police directives to stop so that he could identify himself and be searched.

However, the cadre was unlucky as police officers ran towards his vehicle and ordered him out.

Deputy Inspector General of police in charge of operations Bonny Kapeso questioned the unknown man and established that he was not a police officer.

Kapeso was first to beat up the overzealous PF cadre and commanded his juniors to give the man a good beating.

Kapeso later personally manhandled the unruly cadre into a police van and compelled him to lie down after which law enforcing officers gave him another beating before taking him to Kabwata Police Station for detention.

Later, two other cadres attempted to forcibly drive into the court premises but were equally beaten by police officers.

Dr Chilufya’s two sympathisers had their vehicles searched and were discovered to have carried offensive weapons.

Meanwhile, Dr Chilufya has pleaded not guilty to four counts of possessing property suspected to be proceeds of crime involving more than US $200,000.

The money is alleged to have been used to purchase shares in the Samfya Marines land on which Spark Guest House is erected, including a boat for transportation.

Dr Chilufya denied the charges before magistrate Mwale.

Particulars of offences were that in count one, Dr Chilufya, on a date unknown but between December 1, 2016 and December 13, 2017 in Lusaka, did possess $200,000 which was used to purchase 6,000 shares in Samfya Marines and Tourism Services Limited from Den Daas Investment Zambia Limited, property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In count two, ‘Possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime contrary to section 71(1) of the forfeiture of proceeds of crime Act No.19 of 2010 of the laws of Zambia’ – Dr Chilufya, on a date unknown but between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2017 in Lusaka, did possess K270,000 cash which was used to purchase 2,000 shares in Samfya Marines and Tourism Services Limited from Leo Jonas Ngosa Investment Limited, property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In the third count, Dr Chilufya, on a date unknown but between January 1, 2018 and December 30, 2019, in Lusaka, did possess K3 million which was used to purchase Lot No.365/366 also known as Spark Guest House situated in Mansa, Luapula Province, property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In count four, Dr Chilufya on a date unknown, but between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2017 in Lusaka, did possess $52,000 which was used to purchase a passenger boat, also known as Transport 32, from Smart Own FZE of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Magistrate Mwale adjourned the matter to August 4, 5, 6 and 7 for commencement of trial.