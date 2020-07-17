People have stopped masking up – MQHZ

THE Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia (MQHZ) says it is hugely disappointed with the way the public is casually taking the fight against the coronavirus.

Media and advocacy director Francis Kangwa said MQHZ’s survey conducted in the last one week in most markets and public places of provincial centres had revealed that people had stopped masking up and practicing social distancing.

Kangwa said the careless behaviour by citizens was dangerous and a fertile ground for spreading and contraction of the coronavirus.

He urged the public to revert back to mandatory masking up and practicing physical distancing.

“A check at both Levy Mwanawasa Hospital and UTH has painted a worrying trend. We now have a lot of patients on oxygen due to respiratory conditions and COVID-19 related infections. As an organization, we fear that if the population will keep treating the pandemic casually, the positive cases will increase and put more burden on the health sector and the economy,” said Kangwa.