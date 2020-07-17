PF desperation gone too far, says NDC

NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) Copperbelt chairman George Sichula says desperation in PF has gone too far.

Sichula said all the activities President Edgar Lungu was currently doing emanated from his desperation.

“We all know that desperate governments know no bounds. The propaganda runs deep in the land of the free. We know that a government is desperate when they start to strip away freedoms from citizens, closing up private media houses at will and using police force to deal with political rivals,” he said. “It is laughable to see how President Lungu has started gallivanting in a quest to commission projects so as to create a platform amidst coronavirus to campaign for 2021. But time has always been a limited resource. We have seen how desperate the PF government has become in wanting to push Bill 10. Erecting billboards for Bill 10 is an act of desperation. Zambians cannot be fooled any longer.”

Sichula said people had already lost confidence in PF, so whatever the ruling party did would not help.

“And guess what, every right-thinking Zambian knows that the PF government is up to something. This PF government does not learn from a warning. They learn from an example. Let’s kick them out of power next year,” said Sichula. “Dozens of nations around the world have broken free from desperate governments that stretched themselves too thin. However, no matter how desperate a government becomes, they always manage to keep a straight face. The PF leadership is fully aware that somehow somewhere things are not right. They say, ‘you cannot fatten a cow on the day of sell’. I guess campaign calculations are not adding up well, especially with the dwindling popularity of the PF everywhere.”