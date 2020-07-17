PF not above reproach – Kamba

PF say they are not above the law as insinuated by most stakeholders.

Lusaka Province party secretary Kennedy Kamba (l) said it was unfair for people to brand ruling party members as lawless and thugs.

“We want to place it on record that despite being a party in government, the PF has a strict disciplinary code that compels everyone to respect the rule of law as prescribed by the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia. President Edgar Lungu and the hierarchy of the party and government has emphasised that we are all equal before the law,” he said. “Therefore, isolated individual cases involving some party members must be treated as such and the party’s name and integrity should not be dragged into individuals that come in conflict with the law. We are sensitive to the fact that we are a ruling party that must set a precedence and a good example of law-abiding citizens. We are not above reproach and we are law abiding citizens.”

Kamba accused the opposition UPND of propagating hatred against the PF.

“Let me state from the onset that manoeuvres by the UPND and the opposition-inclined civil society organistions to try and portray the ruling PF as a political monster before the distinguished citizenry of Zambia will not work or help them gain political mileage,” Kamba said. “The PF has remained true to its core values of a political party that was founded on love for humanity, pro-poor basis. We are a political party that has been on a movement to alleviate poverty and deliver meaningful development to Zambians as witnessed through massive developmental activities taking place in the country.”

He vowed to give solidarity to health minister Chitalu Chilufya whenever he appeared in court for corruption charges.

“This, however, does not mean that the general membership of the Party and its leaders will not air their grievances. We have a right to respond and protest peacefully any mistreatment or on any matters that affect us just like any other Zambian or organisation. It is not, therefore, strange that we recently protested against the Anti-Corruption Commission because we are convinced it was being used by the opposition to try and ridicule, weaken the presidency,” said Kamba. “Therefore, we will stand and offer solidarity to the Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya who is appearing before the courts of law tomorrow (yesterday). We will respect the law and allow the due process to take its course. In light of this, we want to instruct all party structures that want to offer solidarity to the minister not be found within the court premises. We are wary of the fact that some people who don’t mean well want to continue misleading the public whenever we express displeasure on matters that affect us and our members as a party.”