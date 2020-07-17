We can’t continue glorifying liars – UPND

DON’T use age and gender to mislead the nation, UPND has told Vice-President Inonge Wina.

And Neto Halwabala, the Southern Province UPND deputy information and publicity secretary, has charged that Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini’s leadership has been a disaster.

In a statement, Halwabala said the opposition political party was proud of Choma Central member of parliament Cornelius Mweetwa for refusing to endorse liars as heroes through an apology.

“Instead of asking Hon Mweetwa to render an apology, the Speaker of the National Assembly should have warned the Vice-President for lying with a straight face without any shame. We can’t continue glorifying liars. It is shameful for her (Vice-President Wina) to use age and gender as a passport to misleading the nation,” said Halwabala. “We are worried about the conduct of the Speaker of [the] National Assembly. He has been misconducting himself in an effort to please the PF government. Parliamentary business under his watch has been a disaster and he will be remembered as the most incompetent and compromised Speaker of the National Assembly in the history of Zambia.”

Halwabala called on women in politics to be a mirror of positive impact.

He said women needed to create a just society and always present true and selfless leadership.