63 ‘illegal’ cabinet ministers to repay State K4.7m

THE State has proposed that the total amount recoverable from the 63 former cabinet ministers and their deputies who illegally continued their stay in office when Parliament was dissolved ahead of the 2016 general elections is K4 million for the period May to July 2016.

In this matter, Attorney General Likando Kalaluka asked the Constitutional Court to compel the Registrar of the Constitutional Court to assesses the amount of money that the Patriotic Front ministers are required to pay back as directed by the Court.

This followed an order by the Court to refuse to reopen its judgment of August 8, 2016 in which it ordered Ngosa Simbyakula and 63 others to pay back the allowances and salaries that they illegally accrued when they decided to remain in office during the dissolution of Parliament ahead of the 2016 presidential and general elections.

The ministers asked the court to review its decision as it was not in their own making but Constitutional Court judge Enock Mulembe on behalf of others indicated that the Court’s adjudicatory function could be defeated if its final decisions were open to casual challenge in form of applications for revisiting or setting aside part or the entire judgment at the instance of an aggrieved party.

In November 2019, the state through its principal state advocate Francis Mwale from the Attorney General’s Chambers, in an affidavit in support of assessment of amounts due pursuant to the judgment dated August 8, 2016, said that it encountered challenges in addressing the recovery of emoluments and, or considering the question of indemnity being the exact salaries, allowances and per diems to be recovered as they have not been agreed to by the parties, three years after the judgment.

“That the State seeks to give effect to this Honourable Court’s Judgment but has challenges in both addressing the recovery of emoluments and or considering the question of indemnity as the exact emoluments (salaries, allowances and per diems) to be recovered have not been agreed by the parties hereto, three years after judgment,” said Mwale. “The first respondent (Attorney General) is desirous that the Honourable Registrar of this honourable Court assesses the monies payable by the subject ministers as directed by this Court.”

And in a further affidavit in support of assessment of amount due pursuant to the judgment dated August 8, 2016, filed on July 16, 2020 and sworn by Fides Kalangwa, a director of policy research and standards in the Office of the Accountant General at the Ministry of Finance, the state indicated that the emoluments have been duly computed by the policy research and standards for the period of May to July 2016.

“As can be seen from the said computation, the total amount recoverable from the former cabinet ministers and former deputy ministers for the period of May to July 2016 is in the sum of K4,778,664.10,” said Kalangwa. “The computation was arrived at after looking at the pay slips of the former cabinet ministers and former deputy ministers.”

However, only the pay slip of then sports minister and current housing and infrastructure minister Vincent Mwale and that of then finance deputy minister and current deputy secretary to the cabinet Christopher Mvunga have been submitted in court as part of evidence.