ADJOURN PARLIAMENT…the one insisting on it being open just for the sake of Bill 10 has no heart – Sejani

ACKSON Sejani has called on government to adjourn the current National Assembly sitting in view of the coronavirus which has already hit some members of parliament and killed two staff.

Yesterday, Vice-President Inonge Wina indicated that, all being equal, Parliament would adjourn sine die next week on Friday.

On Thursday, National Assembly sources complained that the government was risking their lives and those of members of parliament by insisting that the House continued to sit.

The sources told The Mast that it was immoral for government to risk people’s lives in its quest to pass the infamous National Assembly Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019.

“We have now experienced two deaths of staff at the National Assembly within a space of one week. The first to die of COVID-19 was a security officer who passed on last week. This was not publicised for fear of Parliament being forced to adjourn sine dié,” the sources said. “To make things worse, another National Assembly staffer named […], a nurse at the National Assembly clinic has also just passed away this (Tuesday) evening. She even earlier reported for work today, until she fell ill and died. It is also worth noting that Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya, Minister of Communications and Transport and MP for Lunte; Hon Dr Martin Malama, MP for Kanchibiya and former IG; and Hon Vincent Mwale, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, and MP for Chipangali are currently down with COVID-19.”

Commenting on the matter, Sejani, a former local government minister and Mapatizya member of parliament, said it was not worth risking people’s lives because of politics.

“Bill 10 is now killing Zambians. Reports of members of staff contracting and actually dying from COVID-19 make very sad reading indeed. Is Bill 10 worth the lives of people who are now dying because someone must keep Parliament open while they look for that elusive vote to pass it?” he asked. “Should we continue to risk the lives of our parliamentarians and their staff just because Mr Lungu wants to carve out a third term? I don’t think that is right or necessary at all. I am calling on this confused government to adjourn parliament and stop the spread of the coronavirus at that institution. The one insisting on it being open just for the sake of ill-fated Bill 10 has no heart.”

He said the quest to pass Bill 10 had damaged the country’s economy.

Sejani wondered why President Edgar Lungu and the PF did not listen to stakeholders from the beginning of the constitution amendment process which has now failed.

“The damage which Bill 10 has caused and continues to cause to our national treasury is enormous. Now we are seeing billboards being erected all over the show campaigning for Bill 10 at great cost. Why is PF campaigning to Zambians now after their disastrous [National Dialogue Forum] NDF and not before it? Why are they climbing the tree from the branches and leaves and not from the roots?” asked Sejani. “Why did they ignore our insistence on involving Zambians in constitution-making process? In whose hands is the fate of bill 10 now? Is it in the hands of ordinary citizens or it is in the hands of parliamentarians? If it is in the hands of parliamentarians, why is PF erecting billboards all over the show as if there is a referendum on this bill? What has hit PF? Are they operating under some kind of spell and if so, who has bewitched them? Many sensible Zambians are now asking these questions because they are truly perplexed by the way this PF government is running national affairs. There is now total confusion.”

And according to a statement released Wednesday by Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe, 19 people at the institution have so far tested positive to the coronavirus.

“I wish to inform the media and the nation at large that some COVID-19 cases have been recorded at the National Assembly of Zambia (NAZ). Confirmed cases as of Wednesday, 15th July, 2020 are as follows: three (3) members of parliament (MPs); ten (10) National Assembly of Zambia staff; and six (6) non staff tested at the National Assembly Clinic,” stated Mbewe. “This brings the total cumulative number of cases monitored by the National Assembly COVID-19 testing centre to nineteen (19). In order to manage the current situation and prevent further spread of the virus, the National Assembly of Zambia continues to operate under strict guidelines as recommended by the Ministry of Health and as provided for in the National Assembly of Zambia (Coronavirus Disease – 2019) Temporary Standing Orders of 2020.”